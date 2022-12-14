I'm in... C'mon beat these city kit wearing bastids.
Clint Dempsey likes this.
ha, just as well that was offside, mad they couldnt score
Busquets has been a passenger. Rodri must be seething, having to play CB. And Gavi and Pedri for all their potential are still nowhere near Thiago.
It is quite scary to think they could've had Thiago and Rodri in their midfield, but ones at CB and the others at home.Their front 3 is a bit mad too, Ferran Torres & Asensio get in? Am I missing something here, are they that weak uptop.
One of these goalkeepers will make a massive mistake.
It'll be the Moroccan keeper first.
This has the intensity of a first round group stage match
May I remind you of that that next time England score?
Those pundits on Fox sports are so bad
