Morgana

Reply #8120
Today at 03:24:29 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:05:17 pm
I'm in...


C'mon beat these city kit wearing bastids.
Would be a wicked celebration dance, mind.
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Reply #8121
Today at 03:25:22 pm
ha, just as well that was offside, mad they couldnt score
Gerry Attrick

Reply #8122
Today at 03:25:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:24:06 pm
Clint Dempsey likes this.

So far hes said Ziyech wouldve been more confident taking it first time on his right foot and most of the danger will come from Hakimi and Ziyech down Spains right  ::)
newterp

Reply #8123
Today at 03:26:12 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:25:22 pm
ha, just as well that was offside, mad they couldnt score

Lukaku laughs. Landon Donovan made a joke.
-Willo-

Reply #8124
Today at 03:29:30 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:23:51 pm
Busquets has been a passenger. Rodri must be seething, having to play CB.

And Gavi and Pedri for all their potential are still nowhere near Thiago.

It is quite scary to think they could've had Thiago and Rodri in their midfield, but ones at CB and the others at home.

Their front 3 is a bit mad too, Ferran Torres & Asensio get in? Am I missing something here, are they that weak uptop.
Morgana

Reply #8125
Today at 03:29:35 pm
I'm bored.  :-X
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #8126
Today at 03:30:50 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:29:30 pm
It is quite scary to think they could've had Thiago and Rodri in their midfield, but ones at CB and the others at home.

Their front 3 is a bit mad too, Ferran Torres & Asensio get in? Am I missing something here, are they that weak uptop.

The coach has some strong 'preferences' for certain players...
Dr. Beaker

Reply #8127
Today at 03:31:41 pm
The Spanish main roaders will be regretting their misses - might even get in their heads that it's not their day.
Samie

Reply #8128
Today at 03:31:49 pm
Ferran Torres is dating Luis Enrique's daughter.  :D
Gerry Attrick

Reply #8129
Today at 03:32:51 pm
One of these goalkeepers will make a massive mistake.
newterp

Reply #8130
Today at 03:33:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:32:51 pm
One of these goalkeepers will make a massive mistake.

It'll be the Moroccan keeper first.
gerrardisgod

Reply #8131
Today at 03:35:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:33:41 pm
It'll be the Moroccan keeper first.
He certainly has the Edge.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #8132
Today at 03:36:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:33:41 pm
It'll be the Moroccan keeper first.

Looks like Fellaini with straight hair..
dalarr

Reply #8133
Today at 03:40:12 pm
This has the intensity of a first round group stage match
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Reply #8134
Today at 03:42:20 pm
oooof, chance that for Morocco.
Dr. Beaker

Reply #8135
Today at 03:43:07 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 03:40:12 pm
This has the intensity of a first round group stage match
Can't be the same in the second half. A goal for Morocco would liven it up, Should have had one then, shite header. Hopefully they can pull a Rabat out of the hat.
tubby

Reply #8136
Today at 03:43:08 pm
They're a decent outfit, Morocco.
Gerry Attrick

Reply #8137
Today at 03:43:18 pm
Morocco have had by far the better openings, for all Spain have dominated the ball. Boufal is shredding them.
tubby

Reply #8138
Today at 03:44:39 pm
Spain look like they're struggling with hard running.  They don't like it when the game isn't at their slower pace.
Dr. Beaker

Reply #8139
Today at 03:46:08 pm
Hope Morocco can maintain their discipline in the second half.
John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Reply #8140
Today at 03:46:38 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 09:55:12 am
May I remind you of that that next time England score?
Hahahahahahah belter of a reply to an absolute fucking WUM mate. Belter.
newterp

Reply #8141
Today at 03:47:15 pm
Pass pass pass pass pass cutback pass pass pass pass pass.


Etc etc.
JerseyKloppite

Reply #8142
Today at 03:51:08 pm
Hope Morocco don't later regret not taking advantage of that little spell of pressure. Do expect Spain to score eventually, Morocco are taking a lot of risks when playing it out from the back.
rafathegaffa83

Reply #8143
Today at 03:52:21 pm
I know he's not everyone's cup of tea, but surely Morata is coming on soon
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Reply #8144
Today at 03:53:29 pm
Those pundits on Fox sports are so bad
Dr. Beaker

Reply #8145
Today at 03:53:51 pm
They've just showed Spain's 'best chance' but failed to mention that it was offside. And they haven't done much else.
DelTrotter

Reply #8146
Today at 03:55:01 pm
Morocco are good to watch, very intense and compact but will hammer forward if they get a chance as well. Great support too. Hope they can do the upset.
newterp

Reply #8147
Today at 03:59:43 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:53:29 pm
Those pundits on Fox sports are so bad

They aren't just bad - they are terrible. Maybe the worst I've seen over the years.
