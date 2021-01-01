I don't mind any form of spontaneous expression of joy at scoring, but when it is obvious that a bunch of grown men spend time practicing their dance routine it just seems so cringey. And you do leave yourself a bit wide open when things aren't going right - ie maybe some players should spend a bit more time learning how to kick with their wrong foot, than improving their samba chops.



I don't think it is cringey at all to be fair, it's just how people in this country behave compared to them, at the same time I guess they may view us as miserable fucks afraid to express themselves in fear of not 'looking hard' like the mighty Roy Keane. Brazilian men dance and party all the time, I mean they have a national holiday and time off to party every year at carnival for days, just a different culture and it's great to see for me and I wish we were all a bit more like that here and less closed up.I'm thinking too that as they have proven with multiple world cups and some far superior skilled players across the years, I'm guessing that they do manage to squeeze in some practice alongside a very sophisticated and complex dance routine of standing in a circle, which to be fair must have taken many hours out of their training.At least we can all blame it on that, maybe they can blast out the Jackson five in the stadium if they lose.