« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 138986 times)

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 09:12:07 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:41:06 am
Used to adore Brazil as a kid, they seemed like the coolest team in the world. World class players playing the game with flair, style and smiles on their faces. Now they're just full of pricks and I hope someone goes full Germany maracana on them and does a 30 second choreographed jig after every goal.

You just described THIS team now, they're having fun, its what Brazil do, in the same way us lot in the UK moan about everything and anything, as shown by you :).
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,117
  • Legend
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 09:18:49 am »
I'm sure you'll all be happy seeing them dance going 3-0 up against England.

Everyone loves a moan at the moment don't they ;D
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 09:40:41 am »
Awful lot of over the top reaction going on to a team hitting their straps and flying into the quarter finals of the World Cup and doing a little shitty dance in the process. We all seem to love when Bobby does a little dance when he scores. Football is supposed to be enjoyable and emotional. No problem at all with it. There's a lot wrong with football but Brazilain players showing quality and celebrating it isn't one of them
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 01:28:47 am
calm down Andy, you seem upset.

 ;D

I was upset as I couldn't believe the fall out all over the place (more not on here to be fair, not surprisingly it's more balanced on here), people losing their shit because of the way they were celebrating, which for me is just pure ignorance on the way Brazilians play the game (and in some cases let's face it more than that), it's an expression of joy far away from opposition players and not in any way shape or form a way to wind anyone up clearly, yet people can't deal with it. I'd rather get upset at that than a fucking dance.  ;D

An for the record I think Neymar is a quite the cock, so are a few other players, I include Ali in that too just a tiny bit but that is purley on political leanings rather than anything else and I can still recognise picking up this bat to beat them with is a little ridiculous to say the least. 
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Fuck those dancing Brazilians, absolute c*nts!!

Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,792
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 09:50:58 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:40:41 am
Awful lot of over the top reaction going on to a team hitting their straps and flying into the quarter finals of the World Cup and doing a little shitty dance in the process. We all seem to love when Bobby does a little dance when he scores. Football is supposed to be enjoyable and emotional. No problem at all with it. There's a lot wrong with football but Brazilain players showing quality and celebrating it isn't one of them

Spot on.

There's a lot of very dubious reactions going around.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 09:54:39 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:49:08 am
Fuck those dancing Brazilians, absolute c*nts!!



I think youll find Mané is [insert random West African country for lols]
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 09:55:12 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:50:58 am
Spot on.

There's a lot of very dubious reactions going around.

May I remind you of that that next time England score?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,410
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 10:18:15 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:49:08 am
Fuck those dancing Brazilians, absolute c*nts!!



 ;D


« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:17 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 10:51:18 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:49:08 am
Fuck those dancing Brazilians, absolute c*nts!!



I love that Mane has always been Bolo Zenden to Firmino's Asamoah Gyan in terms of getting in on the celebrations  ;D
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,254
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 11:19:04 am »
I don't mind any form of spontaneous expression of joy at scoring, but when it is obvious that a bunch of grown men spend time practicing their dance routine it just seems so cringey. And you do leave yourself a bit wide open when things aren't going right - ie maybe some players should spend a bit more time learning how to kick with their wrong foot, than improving their samba chops.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,379
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
Looking forward to Spain scoring today and Morata and Pedri breaking out into a flamenco dance because it's part of their culture.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 11:45:08 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
No, no, no....   Surely there's been no evidence of Messi or Ronaldo getting favorable calls has there??
;D You almost had me there.

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:33:04 am
Looking forward to Spain scoring today and Morata and Pedri breaking out into a flamenco dance because it's part of their culture.
:lmao
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,254
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:33:04 am
Looking forward to Spain scoring today and Morata and Pedri breaking out into a flamenco dance because it's part of their culture.
And if the Swiss take the lead, the Portuguese will break out into a pathos laden outburst of fado. England of course stand ready:
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,645
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 11:49:01 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:33:04 am
Looking forward to Spain scoring today and Morata and Pedri breaking out into a flamenco dance because it's part of their culture.

No one had a problem with Gazza and the dentist chair as a nod to the classic English tradition of getting shitfaced and lairy of a weekend.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,254
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Serious question: Is Morris Dancing for real or are they all taking the piss/just having a laugh?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,871
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 11:51:52 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:33:04 am
Looking forward to Spain scoring today and Morata and Pedri breaking out into a flamenco dance because it's part of their culture.

:lmao

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 11:53:10 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:19:04 am
I don't mind any form of spontaneous expression of joy at scoring, but when it is obvious that a bunch of grown men spend time practicing their dance routine it just seems so cringey. And you do leave yourself a bit wide open when things aren't going right - ie maybe some players should spend a bit more time learning how to kick with their wrong foot, than improving their samba chops.

I don't think it is cringey at all to be fair, it's just how people in this country behave compared to them, at the same time I guess they may view us as miserable fucks afraid to express themselves in fear of not 'looking hard' like the mighty Roy Keane. Brazilian men dance and party all the time, I mean they have a national holiday and time off to party every year at carnival for days, just a different culture and it's great to see for me and I wish we were all a bit more like that here and less closed up.

I'm thinking too that as they have proven with multiple world cups and some far superior skilled players across the years, I'm guessing that they do manage to squeeze in some practice alongside a very sophisticated and complex dance routine of standing in a circle, which to be fair must have taken many hours out of their training.  ;D At least we can all blame it on that, maybe they can blast out the Jackson five in the stadium if they lose.
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,045
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 11:55:12 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:49:41 am
Serious question: Is Morris Dancing for real or are they all taking the piss/just having a laugh?
The deeper you dive into that world, the less 'twee' it is. There's a deliciously dark pagan connection to that when you look into it. And yes, I've tried it. The whole dressing in white with bells and stuff is mainly show. The really cool stuff is the patterns, the movements, the stick-hitting parts and the face masks/feathers in hats part. Definitely not "in an english country garden' teweeness. Definitely not taking the piss ;)  I mean, it's not devil-worshipping either! A lot of it does have more to do with Shamanism (no pun intended) than anything else - connection with spirits and gaia and that.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,026
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 11:56:01 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 11:55:12 am
The really cool stuff is the patterns, the movements, the stick-hitting parts and the face masks/feathers in hats part.

We have very different opinions of what's cool.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,045
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 11:56:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:56:01 am
We have very different opinions of what's cool.
The reasoning behind it - the reason why this movement, or that action.....anyway, for another thread. If elaborate dances reflecting one's culture are de rigeur, I'd prefer our lot to stick on a floppy hat, some baggy jeans, some white gloves, a neon smiley t-shirt, nab the ref's whistle and have a full-on rave.....

Reach for the laser pens.  ;D ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:08 pm by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 12:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 11:49:01 am
No one had a problem with Gazza and the dentist chair as a nod to the classic English tradition of getting shitfaced and lairy of a weekend.

I did - I thought he was a twat
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,783
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 12:45:59 pm »
I tell you what, I used to despise Richarlison but not as much anymore. He's still a twat but reading about how he grew up puts things into perspective a bit. His family barely had enough money to feed themselves and football was his way out. I think he gave his last bit of money to travel so he can go on trial at some club where he finally made it. Growing up he had to scrap for every little thing in life and I think it's transferred onto the football pitch where he can sometimes go too far in his desire to win. Kind of like Suarez.
Logged

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 12:47:53 pm »
I hope Brazil go all the way and dance for 10 mins after every goal just to piss off the dinosaurs in here.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,254
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:53:10 am
I don't think it is cringey at all to be fair,
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:19:04 am
it just seems so cringey.
That's the nub of it. No need to make twats of ourselves. I suspect we will always disagree on that one. ;D :thumbup
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 