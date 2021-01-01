Don't go against the grain much on here but fuck me some of you lot need to give your head a wobble. Brazilians celebrating each goal by dancing and some of you think it's some kind of bad thing. Can one of you please send the Brazilian team a letter to state what celebrations are ok so they don't upset you again.



An just to clear up, diving along the ground is ok, jumping into the crowd, piling on everyone, running along the touchline, jumping in front of other players or fans, managers running on the pitch etc, etc, all fine but dancing in a group is not ok? And also now celebrating after a 4th goal is disrespectful? Since when the fuck was that a thing?



I mean god forbid anyone celebrates differently to traditional standards in this country or we have to put up with some cultural differences where people act differently.



I heard about it and only just watched the celebrations, was expecting some kind of time wasting thing or something, then saw the whole team coming together to jump around for 10 seconds after each goal. Thought I'd got the wrong game, then out pops the gimp Roy Keane from his box doing his regular hard man routine telling us all dancing should not be permitted for some reason, and it is now disrespectful too??



What a load of absolute weapon grade fucking shite.



Not sure why that would rub some up the wrong way, I'm clearly missing something for sure.