Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?

He's not injured.  :D
This could have been much uglier for S.Korea. Come on Croatia, do the job against them next!
Great tribute to Pele there, dragging that banner along the floor.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?

Nope

It was just Brazil throwing yet more shade at South Korea 😂
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:56:11 pm
This could have been much uglier for S.Korea. Come on Croatia, do the job against them next!
And do some Croatian folk dancing while you're at it.
now these fuckers remember Pele is in end-stages of his life, after dancing and laughing like clowns the whole match.
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
But Roger Milla's celebration felt spontaneous and natural, unlike this. And African teams are not usually beating a massively inferior team 4-0 and acting like they've done something amazing.

Yeah fair point.
Oh get over it some of you. They're Brazilian, this is what they do and they had every right to display it tonight by absolutely beating the living daylights out of Korea. That first half was as a Brazilian performance as anything we've seen since 2002. Disrespectful? They could have won 8-0 tonight but took their foot off the gas to not make it as embarrassing.
I was a Brazil fan all my life, absolutely obsessed, until Neymar came along. Just play the fucking game, it was good enough for Didi, Pele, Zico, Socrates etc.
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm
To be honest I think that's fair enough, but fucking hell they took their time with it all, that was annoying. A goal, celebrate, an embrace, a group dance and then another dance. Fuck me  ;D
:lmao
Surprised a name including 'Everton' somehow didn't concede a goal.
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
But Roger Milla's celebration felt spontaneous and natural, unlike this. And African teams are not usually beating a massively inferior team 4-0 and acting like they've done something amazing.
Didn't Roger Milla pinch that celebration from Careca?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:56:39 pm
Great tribute to Pele there, dragging that banner along the floor.
I was thinking the same. And other than the two carrying the banner the rest were not really interested.
Dunno how you assess this Brazil side - they've played Championship level opposition so far and Croatia were already pretty old/slow before playing 120 minutes today
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm
Dunno how you assess this Brazil side - they've played Championship level opposition so far and Croatia were already pretty old/slow before playing 120 minutes today


Yep.  They are only going to need to win two difficult matches to win a World Cup. 
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 09:41:26 pm

Yep.  They are only going to need to win two difficult matches to win a World Cup. 

Not much different to 2002. Turkey (twice), China, Costa Rica, Belgium, England, Germany.

Turkey were half decent back then and England too. Germany were far from great but had an easy run themselves.

Thats half the battle though. Can only beat whats in front of you, and going through unscathed can help, but you could argue could also leave them a bit cold if and when they suddenly come up against Argentina in the semis.
Don't want Brazil or Argentina to win it.
Same thing and now they have Richarlison ...another tool.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm
I was a Brazil fan all my life, absolutely obsessed, until Neymar came along. Just play the fucking game, it was good enough for Didi, Pele, Zico, Socrates etc.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
Not much different to 2002. Turkey (twice), China, Costa Rica, Belgium, England, Germany.

Turkey were half decent back then and England too. Germany were far from great but had an easy run themselves.

Thats half the battle though. Can only beat whats in front of you, and going through unscathed can help, but you could argue could also leave them a bit cold if and when they suddenly come up against Argentina in the semis.
That was easily the best Turkish team ever which resulted ending 3rd in the WC. Brazil won the matches 1-0 and 2-1 but I have to say Turkey had their chances too (Although keeper Rustu Rencber was also great-he went to Barcelona right after the World Cup)
I think Spain has a quite easy route themselves. Thrashing Costa Rica but losing against Japan, now facing Morocco (People talk about them being good but I quite don't give them the respect yet), and Portugal or Switzerland is next for them after Morocco, (I think it will be Switzerland).
If Morocco beat Spain tomorrow, they stand a good chance of beating Portugal in the quarters. They're more than capable; it's the stupid fucking biased refs that I worry about. They seem over-keen to give marginal calls to the big sides and big-name players. Utterly infuriating.
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm
If Morocco beat Spain tomorrow, they stand a good chance of beating Portugal in the quarters. They're more than capable; it's the stupid fucking biased refs that I worry about. They seem over-keen to give marginal calls to the big sides and big-name players. Utterly infuriating.

No, no, no....   Surely there's been no evidence of Messi or Ronaldo getting favorable calls has there??
Its weird that when you win 4-1 that your keeper is arguably the MOTM.
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1599881549083729927

Quote
Germany's national team technical director Oliver Bierhoff has had his contract terminated.
Well at least he'll have Euro 96 final Golden Goal.  :D
Don't go against the grain much on here but fuck me some of you lot need to give your head a wobble. Brazilians celebrating each goal by dancing and some of you think it's some kind of bad thing. Can one of you please send the Brazilian team a letter to state what celebrations are ok so they don't upset you again.

An just to clear up, diving along the ground is ok, jumping into the crowd, piling on everyone, running along the touchline, jumping in front of other players or fans, managers running on the pitch etc, etc, all fine but dancing in a group is not ok? And also now celebrating after a 4th goal is disrespectful? Since when the fuck was that a thing?

I mean god forbid anyone celebrates differently to traditional standards in this country or we have to put up with some cultural differences where people act differently.

I heard about it and only just watched the celebrations, was expecting some kind of time wasting thing or something, then saw the whole team coming together to jump around for 10 seconds after each goal. Thought I'd got the wrong game, then out pops the gimp Roy Keane from his box doing his regular hard man routine telling us all dancing should not be permitted for some reason, and it is now disrespectful too??

What a load of absolute weapon grade fucking shite.

Not sure why that would rub some up the wrong way, I'm clearly missing something for sure.
Quote from: HiTs on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
Same thing and now they have Richarlison ...another tool.

On the pitch yes, off it he is proper sound. Despised him at Everton, finding it increasingly hard to do so now hes showing what hes about as a person.
calm down Andy, you seem upset.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:47:22 am
Don't go against the grain much on here but fuck me some of you lot need to give your head a wobble. Brazilians celebrating each goal by dancing and some of you think it's some kind of bad thing. Can one of you please send the Brazilian team a letter to state what celebrations are ok so they don't upset you again.

An just to clear up, diving along the ground is ok, jumping into the crowd, piling on everyone, running along the touchline, jumping in front of other players or fans, managers running on the pitch etc, etc, all fine but dancing in a group is not ok? And also now celebrating after a 4th goal is disrespectful? Since when the fuck was that a thing?

I mean god forbid anyone celebrates differently to traditional standards in this country or we have to put up with some cultural differences where people act differently.

I heard about it and only just watched the celebrations, was expecting some kind of time wasting thing or something, then saw the whole team coming together to jump around for 10 seconds after each goal. Thought I'd got the wrong game, then out pops the gimp Roy Keane from his box doing his regular hard man routine telling us all dancing should not be permitted for some reason, and it is now disrespectful too??

What a load of absolute weapon grade fucking shite.

Not sure why that would rub some up the wrong way, I'm clearly missing something for sure.
Yeah Andy, relax or you'll do yourself a mischief lad.
Eni Aluko - Proof that female pundits can be just as bad as the male ones.

"Richarlison has 19 goals in 40 games, you do the math thats a goal a game" :duh
