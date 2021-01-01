Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?
Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?
This could have been much uglier for S.Korea. Come on Croatia, do the job against them next!
But Roger Milla's celebration felt spontaneous and natural, unlike this. And African teams are not usually beating a massively inferior team 4-0 and acting like they've done something amazing.
To be honest I think that's fair enough, but fucking hell they took their time with it all, that was annoying. A goal, celebrate, an embrace, a group dance and then another dance. Fuck me
Great tribute to Pele there, dragging that banner along the floor.
Dunno how you assess this Brazil side - they've played Championship level opposition so far and Croatia were already pretty old/slow before playing 120 minutes today
Yep. They are only going to need to win two difficult matches to win a World Cup.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I was a Brazil fan all my life, absolutely obsessed, until Neymar came along. Just play the fucking game, it was good enough for Didi, Pele, Zico, Socrates etc.
Not much different to 2002. Turkey (twice), China, Costa Rica, Belgium, England, Germany.Turkey were half decent back then and England too. Germany were far from great but had an easy run themselves.Thats half the battle though. Can only beat whats in front of you, and going through unscathed can help, but you could argue could also leave them a bit cold if and when they suddenly come up against Argentina in the semis.
If Morocco beat Spain tomorrow, they stand a good chance of beating Portugal in the quarters. They're more than capable; it's the stupid fucking biased refs that I worry about. They seem over-keen to give marginal calls to the big sides and big-name players. Utterly infuriating.
Germany's national team technical director Oliver Bierhoff has had his contract terminated.
