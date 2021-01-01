Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?
Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?
This could have been much uglier for S.Korea. Come on Croatia, do the job against them next!
But Roger Milla's celebration felt spontaneous and natural, unlike this. And African teams are not usually beating a massively inferior team 4-0 and acting like they've done something amazing.
To be honest I think that's fair enough, but fucking hell they took their time with it all, that was annoying. A goal, celebrate, an embrace, a group dance and then another dance. Fuck me
Great tribute to Pele there, dragging that banner along the floor.
Dunno how you assess this Brazil side - they've played Championship level opposition so far and Croatia were already pretty old/slow before playing 120 minutes today
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]