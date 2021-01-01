« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8000 on: Today at 08:54:04 pm
Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8001 on: Today at 08:55:03 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:54:04 pm
Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?

He's not injured.  :D
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8002 on: Today at 08:56:11 pm
This could have been much uglier for S.Korea. Come on Croatia, do the job against them next!
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8003 on: Today at 08:56:39 pm
Great tribute to Pele there, dragging that banner along the floor.
Offline rushyman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8004 on: Today at 08:57:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:54:04 pm
Just saw Allison subbed, please tell me that beautiful man isn't injured?

Nope

It was just Brazil throwing yet more shade at South Korea 😂
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8005 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:56:11 pm
This could have been much uglier for S.Korea. Come on Croatia, do the job against them next!
And do some Croatian folk dancing while you're at it.
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8006 on: Today at 08:57:55 pm
now these fuckers remember Pele is in end-stages of his life, after dancing and laughing like clowns the whole match.
Online Coolie High

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8007 on: Today at 08:58:03 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:42:59 pm
But Roger Milla's celebration felt spontaneous and natural, unlike this. And African teams are not usually beating a massively inferior team 4-0 and acting like they've done something amazing.

Yeah fair point.
Offline Caligula?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8008 on: Today at 09:00:56 pm
Oh get over it some of you. They're Brazilian, this is what they do and they had every right to display it tonight by absolutely beating the living daylights out of Korea. That first half was as a Brazilian performance as anything we've seen since 2002. Disrespectful? They could have won 8-0 tonight but took their foot off the gas to not make it as embarrassing.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8009 on: Today at 09:09:53 pm
I was a Brazil fan all my life, absolutely obsessed, until Neymar came along. Just play the fucking game, it was good enough for Didi, Pele, Zico, Socrates etc.
Online Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8010 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Today at 08:42:12 pm
To be honest I think that's fair enough, but fucking hell they took their time with it all, that was annoying. A goal, celebrate, an embrace, a group dance and then another dance. Fuck me  ;D
:lmao
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8011 on: Today at 09:17:41 pm
Surprised a name including 'Everton' somehow didn't concede a goal.
Online dirkster

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8012 on: Today at 09:25:42 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:42:59 pm
But Roger Milla's celebration felt spontaneous and natural, unlike this. And African teams are not usually beating a massively inferior team 4-0 and acting like they've done something amazing.
Didn't Roger Milla pinch that celebration from Careca?
Online Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8013 on: Today at 09:27:42 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:56:39 pm
Great tribute to Pele there, dragging that banner along the floor.
I was thinking the same. And other than the two carrying the banner the rest were not really interested.
Online JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8014 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm
Dunno how you assess this Brazil side - they've played Championship level opposition so far and Croatia were already pretty old/slow before playing 120 minutes today
Online beardsley4ever

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #8015 on: Today at 09:41:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:40:28 pm
Dunno how you assess this Brazil side - they've played Championship level opposition so far and Croatia were already pretty old/slow before playing 120 minutes today


Yep.  They are only going to need to win two difficult matches to win a World Cup. 
