Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Author
Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!) (Read 136000 times)
gerrardisgod
has all his sisters with him.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,992
Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
«
Reply #7960 on:
Today
at 08:07:17 pm »
Hes a cheat code
Logged
AHA!
Rob Dylan
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,287
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
«
Reply #7961 on:
Today
at 08:08:11 pm »
Korea should've scored there.
Logged
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 34,869
Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
«
Reply #7962 on:
Today
at 08:08:19 pm »
Alis ridiculous.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem
- Jürgen Klopp
StL-Dono
Anny Roader
Posts: 349
American Red since 1986
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
«
Reply #7963 on:
Today
at 08:09:37 pm »
Brazil is going to benefit by their bracket. I wouldn't say they're the favorites overall, but I'd put France, England, Spain, Portugal, and maybe even Switzerland ahead of any of the other three on Brazil's side of the bracket.
Logged
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,375
Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
«
Reply #7964 on:
Today
at 08:09:42 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on
Today
at 08:07:17 pm
Hes a cheat code
If he had been Brazil's goalie in 1982, everyone would refer to their 1970 team as 'those bums that only won the final 4-1'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
NarutoReds
Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,861
Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
«
Reply #7965 on:
Today
at 08:10:38 pm »
If it's going to be 5-0 and they are still doing that dance (where I don't think they will), the captain should shout the word "Respect" there I believe.
But yes, looks like it's going to be 5-0, easily. There is no way Brazil could lose.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
KevLFC
Doesn't know the offside laws
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,143
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
«
Reply #7966 on:
Today
at 08:14:01 pm »
Ronaldo doesn't have look weird now. Tell me 20 years ago he end up looking like that...
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
