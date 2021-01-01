« previous next »
gerrardisgod

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7960 on: Today at 08:07:17 pm
Hes a cheat code :lmao
Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7961 on: Today at 08:08:11 pm
Korea should've scored there.
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7962 on: Today at 08:08:19 pm
Alis ridiculous.
StL-Dono

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7963 on: Today at 08:09:37 pm
Brazil is going to benefit by their bracket.  I wouldn't say they're the favorites overall, but I'd put France, England, Spain, Portugal, and maybe even Switzerland ahead of any of the other three on Brazil's side of the bracket. 
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7964 on: Today at 08:09:42 pm
If he had been Brazil's goalie in 1982, everyone would refer to their 1970 team as 'those bums that only won the final 4-1'.
NarutoReds

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7965 on: Today at 08:10:38 pm
If it's going to be 5-0 and they are still doing that dance (where I don't think they will), the captain should shout the word "Respect" there I believe.

But yes, looks like it's going to be 5-0, easily. There is no way Brazil could lose.
KevLFC

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7966 on: Today at 08:14:01 pm
Ronaldo doesn't have look weird now. Tell me 20 years ago he end up looking like that...
