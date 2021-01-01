« previous next »
StevoHimself

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7760 on: Today at 05:58:57 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:54:13 pm
Was that the one that had the Zaza special?

It was! Aha

I might be wrong, but I think there was a few terrible pens in that one. Think Schweinsteiger ballooned one too.
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7761 on: Today at 06:00:11 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:51:12 pm
Paqueta is a proper player but I don't understand what Guimaraes has to do to open Tite's eyes.
Or what Raphinha has to do to get benched. He's been completely useless all season.
StevoHimself

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7762 on: Today at 06:05:36 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:58:57 pm
It was! Aha

I might be wrong, but I think there was a few terrible pens in that one. Think Schweinsteiger ballooned one too.

Graziano Pelle was the other one I was thinking of. Told Neuer he was going to chip him only to meekly roll it wide.
Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7763 on: Today at 06:06:16 pm
if you want the fancy formation team news.  :D



Vs

Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7764 on: Today at 06:07:04 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:58:57 pm
It was! Aha

I might be wrong, but I think there was a few terrible pens in that one. Think Schweinsteiger ballooned one too.

Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:05:36 pm
Graziano Pelle was the other one I was thinking of. Told Neuer he was going to chip him only to meekly roll it wide.

Didn't know that about the Pelle penalty ;D
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7765 on: Today at 06:09:46 pm
Did the Dutch miss all their penalties in a game at Euro 2000?
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7766 on: Today at 06:18:44 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:09:46 pm
Did the Dutch miss all their penalties in a game at Euro 2000?
No, Kluivert scored his. Jaap Stam's effort is currently orbiting Mars though.
Lycan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7767 on: Today at 06:18:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:06:16 pm
if you want the fancy formation team news.  :D






Barring the keeper, that is such an ordinary-looking Brazil side that.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7768 on: Today at 06:20:33 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:18:55 pm

Barring the keeper, that is such an ordinary-looking Brazil side that.

Vinicius is quality. Agree with the rest though.
Coolie High

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7769 on: Today at 06:22:17 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:18:55 pm

Barring the keeper, that is such an ordinary-looking Brazil side that.

The keeper, Casemeiro, Neymar, Vini, Marquinhos, Militao are all top players.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7770 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:18:55 pm

Barring the keeper, that is such an ordinary-looking Brazil side that.

Everyones ordinary looking compared to Alisson in fairness.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,511
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7771 on: Today at 06:33:50 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:32:30 pm
Everyones ordinary looking compared to Alisson in fairness.

His skin isn't the best if I'm being honest  :-X
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7772 on: Today at 06:36:39 pm
elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7773 on: Today at 06:39:12 pm
I've got this silly feeling that S.Korea will win against Brazil
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7774 on: Today at 06:39:19 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:18:55 pm

Barring the keeper, that is such an ordinary-looking Brazil side that.

I would personally say it's good to very good across the board. Not sure how Paqueta is starting above Guimares like - Fabinho on current form I understand not starting but really not sure on that choice
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #7775 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:39:12 pm
I've got this silly feeling that S.Korea will win against Brazil

Do you feel it in your Seoul?
