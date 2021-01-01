Why does everybody call T-Rex "Pickers"? So irritating.
Perisic? Peri shit more like.
Get these teams out.
250 mill and that midfield can be a Liverpool midfield next season.
Rice would need a decent haircut first.
Short corners are the best. Gives you the opportunity to create a proper chance as opposed to flinging the ball in and hoping for the best.
Crosby Nick never fails.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
He keeps pickering the ball out the net?
You can really imagine Jordan Pickford as Ronnie Pickering
Degsy never delivered those kind of balls when he was playing for us.
Hendo can lend him his stylist...
Look I love Henderson, but I sit behind the benches at Anfield, I've seen him come on and seen that egg on the back of his head. Love the guy but I wouldn't necessarily call his hair stylist the best
Who?
Will we finally get extra time?
