World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 03:59:07 pm
Why does everybody call T-Rex "Pickers"? So irritating.  ::)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:01:01 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:59:07 pm
Why does everybody call T-Rex "Pickers"? So irritating.  ::)

He keeps pickering the ball out the net?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:01:40 pm
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:03:13 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:42:14 pm
Get these teams out.

Im enjoying watching Japan myself. Hope they go through.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:06:43 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:52:52 pm
250 mill and that midfield can be a Liverpool midfield next season.

Rice would need a decent haircut first.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:08:13 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:06:43 pm
Rice would need a decent haircut first.
Hendo can lend him his stylist...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:11:59 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:48:55 pm
Short corners are the best. Gives you the opportunity to create a proper chance as opposed to flinging the ball in and hoping for the best.

Peter Beardsley likes this.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:13:12 pm
Thats a brilliant header
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:13:45 pm
Magnificent header from Periić. 1-1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:13:53 pm
Beautiful header.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:14:13 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 04:01:01 pm
He keeps pickering the ball out the net?

You can really imagine Jordan Pickford as Ronnie Pickering
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:14:28 pm
you don't save those
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:15:19 pm
Degsy never delivered those kind of balls when he was playing for us.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:16:24 pm
Beautiful header - goal soon as it left his head.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:16:29 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 04:14:13 pm
You can really imagine Jordan Pickford as Ronnie Pickering

Who?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:16:59 pm
Great ball by Lovren.

Endo with a good strike from distance

Come on Japan
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:19:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:15:19 pm
Degsy never delivered those kind of balls when he was playing for us.
You are conveniently forgetting his ball to Origi against Everton December 2019.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:24:45 pm
Mitoma on 👀
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:25:24 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:08:13 pm
Hendo can lend him his stylist...

Look I love Henderson, but I sit behind the benches at Anfield, I've seen him come on and seen that egg on the back of his head. Love the guy but I wouldn't necessarily call his hair stylist the best
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:26:21 pm
swear to go BBC must dumb down the atmosphere. the game sounds completely different on Irish tv RTE
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:29:11 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:25:24 pm
Look I love Henderson, but I sit behind the benches at Anfield, I've seen him come on and seen that egg on the back of his head. Love the guy but I wouldn't necessarily call his hair stylist the best
It's clear that Hendo is managing his hair's minutes. It can't cover the whole pitch for 90 minutes, so he's getting used to giving it a good 70-75 minutes this season, maybe fewer minutes next season. Happens to the best of us.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:39:48 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:15:19 pm
Degsy never delivered those kind of balls when he was playing for us.
December 4th 2019 vs Everton in the 31st minute ball to Origi.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:42:56 pm
Will we finally get extra time?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:46:56 pm
A weird game, kind of dull but also kind of interesting.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 04:54:02 pm
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 05:02:20 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:42:56 pm
Will we finally get extra time?

Im a voice from the future saying yesbut will we get penalties?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 05:06:03 pm
Could be goodbye from Modric.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 05:09:30 pm
The atmosphere is awful...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 05:10:42 pm
Straight to penalties would be awful. All but the worst ETs are still tense as fuck.
