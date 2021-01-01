« previous next »
Online

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,620
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7600 on: Today at 12:13:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 12:03:04 pm
True re the heat and games so quick after each other. However I did find USA better to watch in the group stage ;D

I still think Southgate's pragmatic approach will lead to failure. If they do beat France then they should get to the final.

France is a tough game on paper with their firepower but I dont think England will be overrun in midfield.
Someone likeSpain could be tougher as sometimes they show up the gulf in technique or coaching and cant get the ball off teams like that for long spells.
Online

  A fool in the present too.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
  • Member of The Pack
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7601 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:56:19 am
Was gonna say the same thing re Southgate - he's not a brilliant manager, probably about average, but that's all you really need to be at international level.

There's a reason why most international managers flop when they move to a club. There's also a reason why distinctly average club managers can be good international (Koeman, Martinez to a degree) and slightly above average managers tend to be highly successful internationally (Mancini, Deschamps).

Speaking of such managers btw, I wonder is a certain Thomas Tuchel could be in the frame for Germany given their poor performances even under Flick

Agree. And southgate isnt any brilliant tactician or anything but he doesnt need to be to be honest. The international template is fairly simple - defensively minded back 4 or 5, one or two defensive midfielders, one catalyst box to box making things happen, one more solid workmanlike midfielder, 2 wingers and a target man who can play between the lines. Then the difference between nations is whether to play with a template 433, 532 or 442, and whether to press or hold a deeper line.

He sticks to it more than most but does often make the best out of what he is given. The only international sides who really have an option to break the template are the sides for whom a lot play together at club level like Spain imo.

People do need reminding that international football to me doesnt seem about coaching. Its more making decisions and hoping they pan out. Coaching wont work because of the limited time they have together - Jurgen took about 1.5 years to impose his style on LFC and Brendan for eg couldnt get it done the whole time he was here.

Tournaments just seem to me to be more of man management and good decisions re personnel and hoping they deliver. In a sense, its all luck and fine margins but Southgate has done it more consistently than most until now at least.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Offline

  Daddy Discord
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7602 on: Today at 12:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 11:53:38 am
Booked this months ago without any thought of the WC... I'm in Paris Saturday, going round the Tuilleries Xmas Market on Saturday night.

I hate England football so want them to lose anyway, but I'll be especially hoping for a France win as it should be a buzzing atmosphere (the opposite if England win).



We watched the France Australia match in the sports bar in Disneyland Paris a few weeks ago and it had a cracking atmosphere.
Offline

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,382
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7603 on: Today at 12:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 12:13:07 pm
France is a tough game on paper with their firepower but I dont think England will be overrun in midfield.
Someone likeSpain could be tougher as sometimes they show up the gulf in technique or coaching and cant get the ball off teams like that for long spells.

Spain are a terrible match up for England totally agree -... France are much better
Obviously France have firepower (England fans should be at least as worried about Dembele on the right vs Shaw and Maguire as the other side) but I don't see how France's midfield can cope defensively with England if Dechamps keeps the same line up, their full backs are trash defensively too. Poland were giving them fits whenever they attacked and that Poland side were atrocious 
Offline

  "Bloody Memory Wavers"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,479
  • Well dunno what to say, honest
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7604 on: Today at 12:47:34 pm »
How good is this Croatian team?
Offline

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,193
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7605 on: Today at 01:42:56 pm »
I just don't see goals from this Croatia-Japan match. I think this will be the first 0-0 in the 2nd round.
Online

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7606 on: Today at 01:43:42 pm »
Quote from: kaz1983 on Today at 12:47:34 pm
How good is this Croatian team?
Pretty slow and boring. Really like that Garvidol guy hope we sign him. Could be VVD replacement.
Online

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,280
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7607 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm »
Quote from: kaz1983 on Today at 12:47:34 pm
How good is this Croatian team?

They seem to be a watered-down version of the 2018 team. Still good technically and capable of decent football (see the Canada game) but with less outstanding individuals.
Online

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • * * * * *
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7608 on: Today at 01:57:44 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 01:43:42 pm
Pretty slow and boring. Really like that Garvidol guy hope we sign him. Could be VVD replacement.

More like Joe Gomez than VVD.
Offline

  The Ev of drafting!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,887
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7609 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm »
Online

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7610 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:57:44 pm
More like Joe Gomez than VVD.
with better passing and more aggressive. Would suit a partnership with Konate dont you think?
Online

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,147
  • * * * * *
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7611 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:09:14 pm
with better passing and more aggressive. Would suit a partnership with Konate dont you think?

Not seen him enough of him to say that, he's had some shaky moments at times too, I just meant him he's not really a similar player to Virgil to replace him, I agree Konate is the man for that, hopefully he get's over these injuries he keeps picking up.
Online

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7612 on: Today at 02:52:23 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 02:17:03 pm
Not seen him enough of him to say that, he's had some shaky moments at times too, I just meant him he's not really a similar player to Virgil to replace him, I agree Konate is the man for that, hopefully he get's over these injuries he keeps picking up.
hes a Liverpool fan allegedly. Would like us to sign him before Chelsea get their claws on him.
Online

  train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,955
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7613 on: Today at 03:07:44 pm »
Is this the first time Tomiyasu has been introduced to throw ins?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,695
  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7614 on: Today at 03:12:54 pm »
Beating a depleted Senegal was like Spurs beating Wolves. Good but you kind of expected it. The US were Brighton, spiky, difficult, an acceptable 0-0. Wales were Southampton. Iran were Norwich.

England/Spurs have done a good but unremarkable job of getting past these teams. But now Super Saturday is starting to loom. Spurs will now play Liverpool, supercharged but mildly flawed opponents; a game they arent expected to win, but which will still carry a skein of hope.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2022/dec/05/england-world-cup-france-spurs-liverpool-gareth-southgate
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,193
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7615 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm »
This is like whoever scores the first goal will defend well and win 1-0. Both teams had chances with Taniguchi and Perisic in first 10 mins and now they are both being cautious. I think this is the first match that goes to penalties.
Online

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7616 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
Good game so far. Croatia are better in possession but Japan look a threat everytime they attack with quick passes out wide. They are just missing a striker.

Would prefer Japan to go through they are more entertaining.
Online

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,280
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7617 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm »
No goals yet but at least it's not one-sided like all the previous knockout games have been.
Online

  old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7618 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:12:54 pm
Beating a depleted Senegal was like Spurs beating Wolves. Good but you kind of expected it. The US were Brighton, spiky, difficult, an acceptable 0-0. Wales were Southampton. Iran were Norwich.

England/Spurs have done a good but unremarkable job of getting past these teams. But now Super Saturday is starting to loom. Spurs will now play Liverpool, supercharged but mildly flawed opponents; a game they arent expected to win, but which will still carry a skein of hope.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2022/dec/05/england-world-cup-france-spurs-liverpool-gareth-southgate

How refreshing to read amid the normal hype.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,193
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7619 on: Today at 03:29:17 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 03:25:57 pm
Good game so far. Croatia are better in possession but Japan look a threat everytime they attack with quick passes out wide. They are just missing a striker.

Would prefer Japan to go through they are more entertaining.
It's crazy that we're saying this for majority of the teams, what happened to all those good old fashioned strikers?
Online

  old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7620 on: Today at 03:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 03:27:35 pm
No goals yet but at least it's not one-sided like all the previous knockout games have been.

Last 16 games have been almost completely predictable in terms of participants, could have called it when the groups were drawn.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7621 on: Today at 03:32:25 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:29:17 pm
It's crazy that we're saying this for majority of the teams, what happened to all those good old fashioned strikers?
Strikers are extinct cos the game is so finely tuned and based on tactical flexibility nowadays. Much like the number 10 is obsolete I expect strikers to be false 9s or dynamic wide players for the next few years. You are right apart from England,Poland,France the rest of the countries in this tournament all lack a focal point.
Online

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7622 on: Today at 03:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:29:54 pm
Last 16 games have been almost completely predictable in terms of participants, could have called it when the groups were drawn.
you expected Japan to finish above Germany and for Oz to finish above Denmark even Morroco over Belgium? Must be mystic Meg

Its actually been one of the most competitive group stages of recent times
