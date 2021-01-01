Was gonna say the same thing re Southgate - he's not a brilliant manager, probably about average, but that's all you really need to be at international level.



There's a reason why most international managers flop when they move to a club. There's also a reason why distinctly average club managers can be good international (Koeman, Martinez to a degree) and slightly above average managers tend to be highly successful internationally (Mancini, Deschamps).



Speaking of such managers btw, I wonder is a certain Thomas Tuchel could be in the frame for Germany given their poor performances even under Flick



Agree. And southgate isnt any brilliant tactician or anything but he doesnt need to be to be honest. The international template is fairly simple - defensively minded back 4 or 5, one or two defensive midfielders, one catalyst box to box making things happen, one more solid workmanlike midfielder, 2 wingers and a target man who can play between the lines. Then the difference between nations is whether to play with a template 433, 532 or 442, and whether to press or hold a deeper line.He sticks to it more than most but does often make the best out of what he is given. The only international sides who really have an option to break the template are the sides for whom a lot play together at club level like Spain imo.People do need reminding that international football to me doesnt seem about coaching. Its more making decisions and hoping they pan out. Coaching wont work because of the limited time they have together - Jurgen took about 1.5 years to impose his style on LFC and Brendan for eg couldnt get it done the whole time he was here.Tournaments just seem to me to be more of man management and good decisions re personnel and hoping they deliver. In a sense, its all luck and fine margins but Southgate has done it more consistently than most until now at least.