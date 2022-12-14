After all this grooming of Jude that honestly makes me want to vomit, he doesnt sign for us. That would be proper cringe.
Crosby Nick never fails.
After all this grooming of Jude that honestly makes me want to vomit, he doesnt sign for us. That would be proper cringe.
Fair enough I miss the days where every player wasnt best friends. If he signs for us great otherwise I find it cringe. Im probably just a hater probably
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
Got to say despite the stock he gets on here, Southgate is a talented international manager.
You are a miserable fuck, ain't ya?
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]