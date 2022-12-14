« previous next »
Offline

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 06:52:54 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:32:54 am
After all this grooming of Jude that honestly makes me want to vomit, he doesnt sign for us. That would be proper cringe.

Behave yourself its quite normal that Jordan is one of those players that take younger players under his wing. He does it at LFC and he does it at England which is one of the reasons he is so respected by them.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline KloppCorn

« Reply #7561 on: Today at 06:59:48 am »
Fair enough I miss the days where every player wasn’t best friends. If he signs for us great otherwise I find it cringe. I’m probably just a hater probably
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 07:28:20 am »
Mbappe is going to break this countries hearts and I cannot wait.
Online

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 07:51:44 am »
Which countries?
Offline

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 07:55:12 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 05:32:54 am
After all this grooming of Jude that honestly makes me want to vomit, he doesnt sign for us. That would be proper cringe.
It might happen, it might not happen. We're all having a bit of a lark though mate and Jordan had a lovely time scoring for his country.
No harm done anywhere :)

Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 06:59:48 am
Fair enough I miss the days where every player wasnt best friends. If he signs for us great otherwise I find it cringe. Im probably just a hater probably
Self-moderation is the best advise, if you exercise that rule and browse a different part of the forum you'd have far less to fret over.




Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 07:56:56 am »
France and England are very well-matched. In fact, England have more depth. France have the best player but it's a 50:50 game, I think.
Offline KloppCorn

« Reply #7566 on: Today at 08:01:00 am »
Should be a good game. It will be a battle in midfield and keeping Dembele/Mbappe quiet in the transition. Which I dont think Walker and Shaw will be able to do.
Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 08:13:51 am »
Got to say despite the stock he gets on here, Southgate is a talented international manager.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #7568 on: Today at 08:51:30 am »
Who is this player Jordan Henderson, that everyone is writing about now.  What has he achieved in the game - seems to have come from nowhere....
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 08:13:51 am
Got to say despite the stock he gets on here, Southgate is a talented international manager.

Cant argue with his record, though hes lucky to have a wonderful generation of young players especially at a time when international rivals all seem to be struggling to produce talent (apart from France)
Online

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 09:13:39 am »
I think Southgate is actually a fairly limited manager - however, he has far less ego than a Hodgson or Allardyce, and he is well aware of his limitations. It gave him a pragmatic approach where he tries to maximize the strengths of his team.

I used to think Southgate limited the use of Trent because he knows he can't get the best out of him; but surely if he wants to maintain team cohesion he can do better than a clogger like Maguire? Maybe not though!
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #7571 on: Today at 09:21:24 am »
Southgate is shite, however, he has one of the best pool of players to choose from, and most other teams are average (at best) at the moment, as well as having poor coches too.
Offline

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 09:27:15 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 01:34:21 pm
You are a miserable fuck, ain't ya?

Why is he a miserable fuck thinking your shite sports are shite?
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 09:27:49 am »
Southgate cost England the Euros with his shite decision making in the final and being a shithouse in general.
