Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,421
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm »
Love it, Bellingham sticking up for Hendo.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Chavvie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm »
Sensible lad, come and join him at Anfield Jude
Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:25:24 pm
It would be funny seeing Gareth Southgate held in the same regard as Alf Ramsey. ;D

and Harry Maguire like Bobby Moore

Kane like Geoff Hurst

Pickford like Banks

I don't think I could take it
Offline whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm »
a cracking performance from our mr dependable, the pub was rocking tonight with everyone behind the lads.

Will we have a world Cup winner as captain? Merseyside expects!
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,880
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7524 on: Yesterday at 09:19:37 pm »
Quote
Bellingham on Henderson:

Ive seen some of the rubbish said about him, its ridiculous - hes so underrated technically. Its about time he gets a bit of praise.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,379
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7525 on: Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm »
That's good of Bellingham coz if it wasn't for football he'd be screaming at people in a shopping centre .... am I doing this right?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,880
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7526 on: Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm
That's good of Bellingham coz if it wasn't for football he'd be screaming at people in a shopping centre .... am I doing this right?

How Fuckin' Dare You! Jude would be reading books at the library.
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,914
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 09:30:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm
That's good of Bellingham coz if it wasn't for football he'd be screaming at people in a shopping centre .... am I doing this right?
;D
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm
That's good of Bellingham coz if it wasn't for football he'd be screaming at people in a shopping centre .... am I doing this right?

I think he'd be involved in grime music.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,880
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm »
Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,421
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm »
It sounds like Sterling is going home for personal reasons, though Henry Winter thinks he may return if things get better.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,608
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 09:37:22 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm
It sounds like Sterling is going home for personal reasons, though Henry Winter thinks he may return if things get better.

Not sure how true but there was a suggestion he had his home broken into - Whilst his family was there???
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,914
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm
It sounds like Sterling is going home for personal reasons, though Henry Winter thinks he may return if things get better.
Don't really like him, but hope it's not too serious.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7533 on: Yesterday at 09:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm
I think he'd be involved in grime music.

 :lmao
Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,421
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7534 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 09:37:22 pm
Not sure how true but there was a suggestion he had his home broken into - Whilst his family was there???

That's never nice, let's hope no one was hurt.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7535 on: Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 09:37:22 pm
Not sure how true but there was a suggestion he had his home broken into - Whilst his family was there???
Ah crap. Wouldn't wish that upon anyone.
Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,308
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7536 on: Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm »
Quote from: whiteboots on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
a cracking performance from our mr dependable, the pub was rocking tonight with everyone behind the lads.

Will we have a world Cup winner as captain? Merseyside expects!
I said straight away it would be hilarious if Kane was injured in the semi final and Hendo was captain for the final. And being the match captain of the winners he picked up the trophy after one of his jigs and it was all embedded in history. Hendo wins everything that shines on the planet and gives it the Hendo jig.
Lovely.

I guess after that it would be hard for any England hating football show / pod / mag to ever conduct a sincere interview with Jordan, wouldn't it?
Well, I doubt it will happen, England won't win it in my opinion. Still, how are any England hating football show / pod / mag to ever going to conduct a sincere interview with Jordan?
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,598
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7537 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm
Don't really like him, but hope it's not too serious.

Who, Henry Winter?
Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7538 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm
I said straight away it would be hilarious if Kane was injured in the semi final and Hendo was captain for the final. And being the match captain of the winners he picked up the trophy after one of his jigs and it was all embedded in history. Hendo wins everything that shines on the planet and gives it the Hendo jig.
Lovely.

I guess after that it would be hard for any England hating football show / pod / mag to ever conduct a sincere interview with Jordan, wouldn't it?
Well, I doubt it will happen, England won't win it in my opinion. Still, how are any England hating football show / pod / mag to ever going to conduct a sincere interview with Jordan?

In the unlikely event that Kane was injured and unable to play a final and England won, I think it would be highly likely that Kane would go full John Terry and hobble on wearing a full pristine kit to lift the cup.
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,344
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7539 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm
Ah crap. Wouldn't wish that upon anyone.
Yeah that's what they're reporting now. Southgate has given him as much time home as he needs. Armed robbery with the kids in the house. Fucking scumbags.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/04/raheem-sterling-flying-back-from-world-cup-after-armed-burglary-england-qatar-gareth-southgate?CMP=share_btn_tw
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,421
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7540 on: Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Yeah that's what they're reporting now. Southgate has given him as much time home as he needs. Armed robbery with the kids in the house. Fucking scumbags.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/04/raheem-sterling-flying-back-from-world-cup-after-armed-burglary-england-qatar-gareth-southgate?CMP=share_btn_tw

Absolutely disgusting that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7541 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Yeah that's what they're reporting now. Southgate has given him as much time home as he needs. Armed robbery with the kids in the house. Fucking scumbags.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/04/raheem-sterling-flying-back-from-world-cup-after-armed-burglary-england-qatar-gareth-southgate?CMP=share_btn_tw
Fucking hell. Actually really feel for the lad. That's awful
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,008
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7542 on: Yesterday at 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Yeah that's what they're reporting now. Southgate has given him as much time home as he needs. Armed robbery with the kids in the house. Fucking scumbags.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/04/raheem-sterling-flying-back-from-world-cup-after-armed-burglary-england-qatar-gareth-southgate?CMP=share_btn_tw

Hope they catch who did it.
#JFT97

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,042
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7543 on: Yesterday at 10:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Yeah that's what they're reporting now. Southgate has given him as much time home as he needs. Armed robbery with the kids in the house. Fucking scumbags.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/04/raheem-sterling-flying-back-from-world-cup-after-armed-burglary-england-qatar-gareth-southgate?CMP=share_btn_tw
Awful that.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,842
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7544 on: Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm
In the unlikely event that Kane was injured and unable to play a final and England won, I think it would be highly likely that Kane would go full John Terry and hobble on wearing a full pristine kit to lift the cup.

While claiming he got a touch on the winner
Fuck the Tories

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,880
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7545 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm »
Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,308
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7546 on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm »
Fucking hell, is it happening?
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7547 on: Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm


He even has whitened his teeth in advance before coming here. Good lad, he knows the criteria set by Bobby.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7548 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm
That's good of Bellingham coz if it wasn't for football he'd be screaming at people in a shopping centre .... am I doing this right?

If Jude weren't a footballer he'd be obscure.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • American Red since 1986
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7549 on: Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
If Jude weren't a footballer he'd be obscure.

How many Thomas Hardy references are there on Redcafe do you think?   
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,544
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7550 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm »
Anyway, whatever, let's get back to the important question of how many times better is Aussie Rules than gridiron?
Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7551 on: Today at 12:32:04 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
Anyway, whatever, let's get back to the important question of how many times better is Aussie Rules than gridiron?

Kick and giggle Vs. Violent smackface
Believer

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,158
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #7552 on: Today at 01:18:20 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
Anyway, whatever, let's get back to the important question of how many times better is Aussie Rules than gridiron?

The ironic thing about that is that no one ever tells you what the rules are.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
