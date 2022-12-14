a cracking performance from our mr dependable, the pub was rocking tonight with everyone behind the lads.



Will we have a world Cup winner as captain? Merseyside expects!



I said straight away it would be hilarious if Kane was injured in the semi final and Hendo was captain for the final. And being the match captain of the winners he picked up the trophy after one of his jigs and it was all embedded in history. Hendo wins everything that shines on the planet and gives it the Hendo jig.Lovely.I guess after that it would be hard for any England hating football show / pod / mag to ever conduct a sincere interview with Jordan, wouldn't it?Well, I doubt it will happen, England won't win it in my opinion. Still, how are any England hating football show / pod / mag to ever going to conduct a sincere interview with Jordan?