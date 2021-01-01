You do realise youve listed 5 sports there already, so if football is below them all theyd get to 6th?



Swimming too though possibly? Still not completely sure why its that low down though. In terms of watching, it seems a pretty football mad country and with so many of their population stemming from countries who are big into football (UK, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Serbia) youd think there would be more of a push to make it more popular. Is it not played in schools?



Like the USA, it's probably the most played junior sport in the country across boys and girls leagues. The major challenge is that our A League loses most of our talent to overseas leagues that pay better. Our winter sports are diluted with Rugby League, Rugby Union and Aussie Rules. The latter is pumping so much money into grass-roots sports it's not funny.As an example Garang Kuol who came on in the latter stages of the match has played a total of 327 minutes over 13 games in our top league but has already signed for Newcastle United.Tim Cahill & Harry Kewell never played in our 1st Division.