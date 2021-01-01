« previous next »
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 03:19:17 am »
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 04:34:17 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Australia were always going to be trash, such a shit performance against an average Argentina team

I genuinely dont know what people expected from us. Football is like the 6th/7th choice for our best professional athletes, yet despite that weve managed to score in every match, win two matches against teams who are much better than us on paper and bow out having one of the tournament favourites scrambling to stop us from equalising at the death. Yeah its not been pretty, but to make it through the group being probably the 3rd worst team coming in is a decent effort.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 05:26:28 am »
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 05:37:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:26:28 am
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?

Beer pong, strip-poker?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 06:21:28 am »
For men I'd say it's 5th or 6th

Cricket
Aussie Rules
Rugby league
Rugby union
Football or Basketball

And we're #3 in the world for basketball :)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 07:37:23 am »
Fair play to the aussies, scored in every game and went further than Germany Belgium and Uruguay.
They got players playing in the Scottish league , theyve done amazingly well.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 07:47:30 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:21:28 am
For men I'd say it's 5th or 6th

Cricket
Aussie Rules
Rugby league
Rugby union
Football or Basketball

And we're #3 in the world for basketball :)

Nailed it, after that it really splinters out into Tennis, Hockey and other sports that appear at the Olympics.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 07:49:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:26:28 am
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?


You do realise youve listed 5 sports there already, so if football is below them all theyd get to 6th?

Swimming too though possibly? Still not completely sure why its that low down though. In terms of watching, it seems a pretty football mad country and with so many of their population stemming from countries who are big into football (UK, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Serbia) youd think there would be more of a push to make it more popular. Is it not played in schools?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 08:54:58 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 04:34:17 am
I genuinely dont know what people expected from us. Football is like the 6th/7th choice for our best professional athletes, yet despite that weve managed to score in every match, win two matches against teams who are much better than us on paper and bow out having one of the tournament favourites scrambling to stop us from equalising at the death. Yeah its not been pretty, but to make it through the group being probably the 3rd worst team coming in is a decent effort.

I like watching Australia in World Cups as they give it their all, there's always full commitment - USA the same.

Unfortunate that there isn't the quality coming through there though which suggests the game isn't really progressing at all in Aus. You had Kewell, Viduka, Cahill, Bresciano, Emerton, Neill, Schwarzer in 2006 squad who were good PL/Serie A players at the time. Very little since that generation, they were still relying on Cahill in the last World Cup! There's one player in this squad who plays in a top league (for Verona). They're weaker than the likes of Scotland on paper.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 09:08:24 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 07:49:05 am
You do realise youve listed 5 sports there already, so if football is below them all theyd get to 6th?

Swimming too though possibly? Still not completely sure why its that low down though. In terms of watching, it seems a pretty football mad country and with so many of their population stemming from countries who are big into football (UK, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Serbia) youd think there would be more of a push to make it more popular. Is it not played in schools?

Like the USA, it's probably the most played junior sport in the country across boys and girls leagues. The major challenge is that our A League loses most of our talent to overseas leagues that pay better. Our winter sports are diluted with Rugby League, Rugby Union and Aussie Rules. The latter is pumping so much money into grass-roots sports it's not funny.

As an example Garang Kuol who came on in the latter stages of the match has played a total of 327 minutes over 13 games in our top league but has already signed for Newcastle United.

Tim Cahill & Harry Kewell never played in our 1st Division.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 09:41:46 am »
I don't think players getting poached by major European leagues is our problem, more that we haven't produced any players good enough to generate interest from the best leagues :). There seems to be more of a tendency to head to Asian leagues for big paydays rather than pursue the European dream, but maybe that's not a bad alternative based on the world cup evidence.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 10:12:07 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:21:28 am
For men I'd say it's 5th or 6th

Cricket
Aussie Rules
Rugby league
Rugby union
Football or Basketball

And we're #3 in the world for basketball :)


Basketball isn't even a sport. Only wankers from Australia and the US think that such a shite game even qualifies.

To be fair to Americans, all their sports are utter shite watched by dickheads.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 10:15:46 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 07:49:05 am
You do realise youve listed 5 sports there already, so if football is below them all theyd get to 6th?

Swimming too though possibly? Still not completely sure why its that low down though. In terms of watching, it seems a pretty football mad country and with so many of their population stemming from countries who are big into football (UK, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Serbia) youd think there would be more of a push to make it more popular. Is it not played in schools?

Football gets about 1/10th the funding of other codes in the country. It is specifically held out of mainstream media. There's a concerted effort to keep it down by other codes to protect their own game and money.

For example, on the day of Australian footballs biggest game in 12 years, the AFL dropped their next season fixture list at 6:15 am. The Argentina vs Aus game finished at 6am. The fixture list was originally planned to be released next week.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 10:19:53 am »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 10:20:07 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:15:46 am
Football gets about 1/10th the funding of other codes in the country. It is specifically held out of mainstream media. There's a concerted effort to keep it down by other codes to protect their own game and money.

For example, on the day of Australian footballs biggest game in 12 years, the AFL dropped their next season fixture list at 6:15 am. The Argentina vs Aus game finished at 6am. The fixture list was originally planned to be released next week.

"Australian Football"

lol
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:41:46 am
I don't think players getting poached by major European leagues is our problem, more that we haven't produced any players good enough to generate interest from the best leagues :). There seems to be more of a tendency to head to Asian leagues for big paydays rather than pursue the European dream, but maybe that's not a bad alternative based on the world cup evidence.

The problem is Australia is trying to develop players now, in the 80's/90's these players would be identified at 14 by ethnic old-boys networks and shipped off to Serbia, or Italy, or Croatia, or Greece to be developed.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 10:22:03 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:20:07 am
"Australian Football"

lol

Don't get what you're laughing at
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 10:22:31 am »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6858 on: Today at 10:23:08 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:22:03 am
Don't get what you're laughing at

It's football in the way a cheese is an aeroplane.

Honestly the most wank sport invented. No offence.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 10:24:53 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:23:08 am
It's football in the way a cheese is an aeroplane.

Honestly the most wank sport invented. No offence.

Apart from the fact the post is actually referring to proper football but being played by Australians youre spot on Andy.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 10:27:35 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:24:53 am
Apart from the fact the post is actually referring to proper football but being played by Australians youre spot on Andy.

To be fair, the way Australians 'play' football, there's not the much difference :D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:23:08 am
It's football in the way a cheese is an aeroplane.

Honestly the most wank sport invented. No offence.
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:27:35 am
To be fair, the way Australians 'play' football, there's not the much difference :D

Is there a reason you're such a bellend, or were you just born like that?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 10:31:49 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:23:08 am
It's football in the way a cheese is an aeroplane.

Honestly the most wank sport invented. No offence.

Your reading comprehension isn't the best is it?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 10:32:50 am »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 10:27:45 am
Is there a reason you're such a bellend, or were you just born like that?


To be fair to Austrialia, they aren't much worse at football than the English who are laughable given the money in the sport.

And stop being such a crying baby toddles.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 10:34:04 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 12:20:10 am
Should be back around Easter then?

Unless the gold, frankincense and myrrh effect a miracle cure.
