I genuinely dont know what people expected from us. Football is like the 6th/7th choice for our best professional athletes, yet despite that weve managed to score in every match, win two matches against teams who are much better than us on paper and bow out having one of the tournament favourites scrambling to stop us from equalising at the death. Yeah its not been pretty, but to make it through the group being probably the 3rd worst team coming in is a decent effort.
I like watching Australia in World Cups as they give it their all, there's always full commitment - USA the same.
Unfortunate that there isn't the quality coming through there though which suggests the game isn't really progressing at all in Aus. You had Kewell, Viduka, Cahill, Bresciano, Emerton, Neill, Schwarzer in 2006 squad who were good PL/Serie A players at the time. Very little since that generation, they were still relying on Cahill in the last World Cup! There's one player in this squad who plays in a top league (for Verona). They're weaker than the likes of Scotland on paper.