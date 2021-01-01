« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,560
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6840 on: Today at 03:19:17 am
Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • An absolute p***k
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6841 on: Today at 04:34:17 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Australia were always going to be trash, such a shit performance against an average Argentina team

I genuinely dont know what people expected from us. Football is like the 6th/7th choice for our best professional athletes, yet despite that weve managed to score in every match, win two matches against teams who are much better than us on paper and bow out having one of the tournament favourites scrambling to stop us from equalising at the death. Yeah its not been pretty, but to make it through the group being probably the 3rd worst team coming in is a decent effort.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6842 on: Today at 05:26:28 am
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,689
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6843 on: Today at 05:37:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:26:28 am
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?

Beer pong, strip-poker?
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6844 on: Today at 06:21:28 am
For men I'd say it's 5th or 6th

Cricket
Aussie Rules
Rugby league
Rugby union
Football or Basketball

And we're #3 in the world for basketball :)
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6845 on: Today at 07:37:23 am
Fair play to the aussies, scored in every game and went further than Germany Belgium and Uruguay.
They got players playing in the Scottish league , theyve done amazingly well.
Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • An absolute p***k
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6846 on: Today at 07:47:30 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:21:28 am
For men I'd say it's 5th or 6th

Cricket
Aussie Rules
Rugby league
Rugby union
Football or Basketball

And we're #3 in the world for basketball :)

Nailed it, after that it really splinters out into Tennis, Hockey and other sports that appear at the Olympics.
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,566
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6847 on: Today at 07:49:05 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:26:28 am
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?


You do realise youve listed 5 sports there already, so if football is below them all theyd get to 6th?

Swimming too though possibly? Still not completely sure why its that low down though. In terms of watching, it seems a pretty football mad country and with so many of their population stemming from countries who are big into football (UK, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Serbia) youd think there would be more of a push to make it more popular. Is it not played in schools?
Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,631
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6848 on: Today at 08:54:58 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 04:34:17 am
I genuinely dont know what people expected from us. Football is like the 6th/7th choice for our best professional athletes, yet despite that weve managed to score in every match, win two matches against teams who are much better than us on paper and bow out having one of the tournament favourites scrambling to stop us from equalising at the death. Yeah its not been pretty, but to make it through the group being probably the 3rd worst team coming in is a decent effort.

I like watching Australia in World Cups as they give it their all, there's always full commitment - USA the same.

Unfortunate that there isn't the quality coming through there though which suggests the game isn't really progressing at all in Aus. You had Kewell, Viduka, Cahill, Bresciano, Emerton, Neill, Schwarzer in 2006 squad who were good PL/Serie A players at the time. Very little since that generation, they were still relying on Cahill in the last World Cup! There's one player in this squad who plays in a top league (for Verona). They're weaker than the likes of Scotland on paper.
