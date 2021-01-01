Australia were always going to be trash, such a shit performance against an average Argentina team



I genuinely dont know what people expected from us. Football is like the 6th/7th choice for our best professional athletes, yet despite that weve managed to score in every match, win two matches against teams who are much better than us on paper and bow out having one of the tournament favourites scrambling to stop us from equalising at the death. Yeah its not been pretty, but to make it through the group being probably the 3rd worst team coming in is a decent effort.