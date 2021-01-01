« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6840 on: Today at 03:19:17 am
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6841 on: Today at 04:34:17 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Australia were always going to be trash, such a shit performance against an average Argentina team

I genuinely dont know what people expected from us. Football is like the 6th/7th choice for our best professional athletes, yet despite that weve managed to score in every match, win two matches against teams who are much better than us on paper and bow out having one of the tournament favourites scrambling to stop us from equalising at the death. Yeah its not been pretty, but to make it through the group being probably the 3rd worst team coming in is a decent effort.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6842 on: Today at 05:26:28 am
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #6843 on: Today at 05:37:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:26:28 am
6th/7th choice?

Rugby Union/League
Australian Rules
Cricket
Athletics

What others would you say are ahead of football?

Beer pong, strip-poker?
