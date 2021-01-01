« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 117136 times)

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 08:36:34 pm »
A bit lucky there. 2-1.
Not impressed by Argentina at all.
Logged
#JFT97

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,151
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 08:37:06 pm »
Has Emi blamed Arsenal for that one yet?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,177
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 08:37:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:36:34 pm
Not impressed by Argentina at all.

If the Dutch don't beat them, Brazil will
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,532
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 08:38:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:37:43 pm
If the Dutch don't beat them, Brazil will

A lot depends on Neymar
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 08:39:30 pm »
Close but a good block.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,177
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 08:39:40 pm »
That would have been goal of the tournament stuff
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,749
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm »
That would have been goal of the tournament
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,257
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:39:45 pm
That would have been goal of the tournament
The decade
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,229
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 08:41:04 pm »
That would have been goal of the
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 08:41:14 pm »
Shame, just got out of sync with his stride at the last moment. Theyre still in this.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 08:41:39 pm »
Oh my word..what a Fish-flop by the Argentina keeper.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,749
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 08:42:46 pm »
Great, here come the Argentinian antics
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,229
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 08:43:15 pm »
Could it go to pelos.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 08:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:42:46 pm
Great, here come the Argentinian antics

Pretty embarrassing that they're reduced to this against Australia.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 08:43:45 pm »
That wouldve been goal of the tournament, the solo run
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 08:44:23 pm »
Lautaro has been shocking this World Cup
Logged

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 08:45:08 pm »
Why has iPlayer been so fucking far behind all tournament.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 08:46:59 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 08:45:08 pm
Why has iPlayer been so fucking far behind all tournament.



Has it?

Gooooooaaaaalllll.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 08:47:16 pm »
Tell me about it, Wales are still in it on mine.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,177
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:44:23 pm
Lautaro has been shocking this World Cup

Another shocking miss
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:44:23 pm
Lautaro has been shocking this World Cup
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,321
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 08:47:46 pm »
Dreadful finish. Fucking hell, I would have hit the target there.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,359
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm »
total bottle job
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,191
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 08:49:28 pm »
Martinez is such a little twat in goal. Almost as bad as Pickford when it comes to time wasting and being a prick.

At least hes not crying this one off with a fake injury.

This Argentina side are going to collapse once they face anyone half decent.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 08:49:43 pm »
Anyone else thinks that Souttar looks like a cross between Maguire and Pickford?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,749
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 08:51:40 pm »
Loltaro Martinez
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 08:52:35 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:49:43 pm
Anyone else thinks that Souttar looks like a cross between Maguire and Pickford?

His brother John plays for Rangers and they were both born in Aberdeen. I've not been watching enough to know whether Scotland have missed out on him.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,229
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 08:52:37 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:49:43 pm
Anyone else thinks that Souttar looks like a cross between Maguire and Pickford?
And Irvine is like a cross between Andy Carroll and someone who is even worse at football.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 08:53:47 pm »
Argentina absolutely determined not to take it to the corner here, how very Corinthian of them.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 08:53:48 pm »
Come on Australia.score again.
Logged
#JFT97

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,948
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 08:54:07 pm »
De Paul has been great since moving wide in the second half
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 