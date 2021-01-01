Not impressed by Argentina at all.
If the Dutch don't beat them, Brazil will
That would have been goal of the tournament
Great, here come the Argentinian antics
Why has iPlayer been so fucking far behind all tournament.
Lautaro has been shocking this World Cup
Anyone else thinks that Souttar looks like a cross between Maguire and Pickford?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
