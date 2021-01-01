« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 116108 times)

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,626
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6680 on: Today at 05:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:38:24 pm
And that's the game. US have been awful in defense with clowns like Zimmerman and Ream at CB.

There's promise there going into their home World Cup but they really need to sort themselves out at centre back and up front. For all the good football, the two penalty boxes are the fundamentals. May as well have Jozy Altidore still up front and Alexis Lalas at CB today.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6681 on: Today at 05:36:08 pm »
Alexei lalas lol. There's a blast from the past.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,821
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 05:39:36 pm »
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,558
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6683 on: Today at 05:40:11 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:07:08 pm
What happened to van Dijk? I thought he was bang average for us earlier in the season because he was focused on the World cup, but now I am afraid that he is no longer elite.

You what mate?
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,559
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 05:40:11 pm
You what mate?
He rarely press whoever is running at him anymore, back then he used to track back and then choose his moment to close down and usually his decision making was awesome that he made it look so easy, now he is afraid of getting beat for pace, he keeps a large space between himself and whoever is running at him that it gives the striker enough time to do whatever he wants with the ball. It happened enough times now that it is becoming worrying.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,821
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 05:45:22 pm »
Virj has been pretty good throughout the tournament. Not at his all conquering best or anything.  ???
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 05:50:55 pm »
The worst thing Van Dijk did was allow Wright to get ahead of him without him even seeing the danger. If you watch the replay hes just jogging and never once checks whos on his blind side darting towards the near post. Its lazy and piss poor.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,559
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:50:55 pm
The worst thing Van Dijk did was allow Wright to get ahead of him without him even seeing the danger. If you watch the replay hes just jogging and never once checks whos on his blind side darting towards the near post. Its lazy and piss poor.
Exactly, it is stuff like this that he looks so passé while playing, small mistakes that he didn't make before his injury. Same thing against Sancho in the United game when he just stood still or in the final against Valverde where stepping up and closing him down would have ended the attack right there and then instead of allowing him to cross/shoot and it ending for Viniciuis.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,821
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 05:56:33 pm »
I thing motivation might also play a part now.  When he's up for it we get a dominant performance against City this season.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,821
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 05:59:26 pm »


Vs

« Last Edit: Today at 06:01:07 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 06:21:14 pm »
Here for an upset. Come on the Aussies!!  :wave
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,558
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 06:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 06:21:14 pm
Here for an upset. Come on the Aussies!!  :wave

Here for upset Aussies. Come on the Argies!! :wave
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 06:24:12 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,821
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 06:57:55 pm »
Another record Messi could break tonight.  :D

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,167
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm »
Argentinean fans bringing the noise again
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 07:06:04 pm »
Baccus got away with that big time. No reason for his arms to be out like that.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,176
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6696 on: Today at 07:07:36 pm »
I just can't see how Australia can create chances. They are basically a midtable Championship team.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,821
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 07:08:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:07:36 pm
I just can't see how Australia can create chances. They are basically a midtable Championship team.

Hang on for penalties?  :D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,167
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6698 on: Today at 07:09:02 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:07:36 pm
I just can't see how Australia can create chances. They are basically a midtable Championship team.

Playing for pens already
Logged

Online MULLENEDWINE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6699 on: Today at 07:10:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:07:36 pm
I just can't see how Australia can create chances. They are basically a midtable Championship team.

To be honest I'm 35 and this is the weakest Argy midfield I've ever seen in my life, I think better teams will carve them up easily.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,176
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6700 on: Today at 07:17:13 pm »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 07:10:41 pm
To be honest I'm 35 and this is the weakest Argy midfield I've ever seen in my life, I think better teams will carve them up easily.
True, not much creativity in that midfield.
Logged

Online Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6701 on: Today at 07:18:45 pm »
That pitch doesn't look the best. Another reason to hate FIFA.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6702 on: Today at 07:18:55 pm »
Australia are boring as fuck
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,973
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6703 on: Today at 07:20:05 pm »
Cant say this right back of Argentina has particularly impressed me much (Shania Twain gags welcomed).
Logged
AHA!

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,273
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6704 on: Today at 07:21:14 pm »
OK I'm bored now.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,176
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6705 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
Argentina is good at frustrating themselves. They tend to play better against sides that are open and attacking.
If this is 0-0 HT, Australia has a chance from counters.
Logged

Online MULLENEDWINE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6706 on: Today at 07:22:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:17:13 pm
True, not much creativity in that midfield.

Do you remember when we were linked with ever banega? (Sp) he had a flick and a trick and was left footed, so seemed fancy. Thought he was the bollocks at the time. Load of shite. Ha just like this midfield.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 