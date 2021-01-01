And that's the game. US have been awful in defense with clowns like Zimmerman and Ream at CB.
What happened to van Dijk? I thought he was bang average for us earlier in the season because he was focused on the World cup, but now I am afraid that he is no longer elite.
Crosby Nick never fails.
You what mate?
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
The worst thing Van Dijk did was allow Wright to get ahead of him without him even seeing the danger. If you watch the replay hes just jogging and never once checks whos on his blind side darting towards the near post. Its lazy and piss poor.
Here for an upset. Come on the Aussies!!
Here for upset Aussies. Come on the Argies!!
I just can't see how Australia can create chances. They are basically a midtable Championship team.
To be honest I'm 35 and this is the weakest Argy midfield I've ever seen in my life, I think better teams will carve them up easily.
True, not much creativity in that midfield.
