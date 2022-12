I cannot recall a World Cup with as much drama on the last games of the group stage. The percentage of teams that still had a chance to qualify,albeit slim in some instances, seemed way more than normal.

Made for exciting viewing. Am I right in saying also that no team have. 100% record? Is that a first?

Typical fifa though, a format that seems to work really well is ditched at the next tournament for something that will not be as good guaranteed.