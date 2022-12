I’ve only caught bits of some games but don’t really get the impression any of the teams are anything special. I’d say France look favourites. Although, how fitting would it be for England to win the sportswashing cup when the PL is so willing to be used for sportswashing itself.



The Tories would love it.Not only could they dish out some Knighthoods and curry favour with yer football fans they could go into overdrive with sucking up to the Qataris.