« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 111615 times)

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 08:58:45 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 08:55:41 pm
Wasnt he the one that said hes better than Salah?
He did? :lmao
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 09:00:41 pm »
Get the keeper up.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,150
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 08:58:17 pm
A late goal here for Switzerland gives them first place. Would be very, very funny ...

Would have been. Not sure if they knew the result of the other match, but didn't seem to have the legs
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 08:58:17 pm
A late goal here for Switzerland gives them first place. Would be very, very funny ...
That would have been amazing, dont think it occurred to anyone though because it was there on a plate once or twice, Serbia were so knackered.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
Switzerland through. Embolo played very well.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm »
What do we reckon for the semis then?

Argentina v Brazil
France v  I cant call the fourth bracket at all

Reckon theres a shock or two left in it, mind.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,320
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 09:05:55 pm »
Serbia have failed to get out of the group stage in 4 consecutive World Cups that they've qualified for. They're the biggest bottlers in European football.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 09:06:20 pm »
Aboubakar's red card is incredible.  Very wholesome.  ;D
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 09:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:05:10 pm
What do we reckon for the semis then?

Argentina v Brazil
France v  I cant call the fourth bracket at all

Reckon theres a shock or two left in it, mind.

Hard to say. I havent been impressed by any of the teams and there may be some upsets to come. I dont think Argentina will get to the semis.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:26 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,480
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm »
Brazil losing is 'unbelievable' according to Joe Cole.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 09:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:05:55 pm
Serbia have failed to get out of the group stage in 4 consecutive World Cups that they've qualified for. They're the biggest bottlers in European football.
Ahem, I think youll find Scotland managed five.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 09:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 09:06:54 pm
Brazil losing is 'unbelievable' according to Joe Cole.

Us having Hodgson as manager and Cole on 90K a week is the true "unbelievable."

What bad times...
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,150
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 09:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:05:55 pm
Serbia have failed to get out of the group stage in 4 consecutive World Cups that they've qualified for. They're the biggest bottlers in European football.

Every tournament they get hyped up and every time they fail to deliver
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 09:08:27 pm »
No team won all 3 group games
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 09:08:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:07:40 pm
Every tournament they get hyped up and every time they fail to deliver

If only this team with Mitrovic and Vlahovic had the 2010 defenders (Ivanovic, Vidic, and Kolarov)...
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,802
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 09:09:08 pm »
This is why Ederson is Ali's waterboy for Brazil.   :D
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 09:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:06:55 pm
Ahem, I think youll find Scotland managed five.

That's mostly been about par for our squad though.

Serbia actually have a decent amount of talent.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 09:11:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:08:27 pm
No team won all 3 group games
Dark Horse Morocco on 7 points was the highest points scored, right? I want them in the semis. Come on Morocco!
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,542
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6498 on: Today at 09:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:05:55 pm
Serbia have failed to get out of the group stage in 4 consecutive World Cups that they've qualified for. They're the biggest bottlers in European football.

Are they bottlers? Theyre just not very good are they?

Swiss scoring one more and shifting Brazil to the loaded half of the draw would have been interesting.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,542
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6499 on: Today at 09:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 09:10:23 pm
That's mostly been about par for our squad though.

Serbia actually have a decent amount of talent.

You were goi my to win it in 78 werent you? :D

Surely 78-86 you should have got out of the group at some stage.

And I was reading how in 66 you were as good as England (maybe won the Home Nations thing?) but failed to qualify at all, losing to Italy in a play off I think.
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6500 on: Today at 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 09:12:58 pm
You were goi my to win it in 78 werent you? :D

Surely 78-86 you should have got out of the group at some stage.

And I was reading how in 66 you were as good as England (maybe won the Home Nations thing?) but failed to qualify at all, losing to Italy in a play off I think.

OK, OK, I may have been basing my comment on my living memory, which limits it to the small sample size of..... 1998.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,476
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6501 on: Today at 09:16:15 pm »



^ from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup#Knockout_stage (click on the image to enlarge)



2022 World Cup matches shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html

2022 World Cup matches shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,677
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6502 on: Today at 09:16:58 pm »
Glad Serbia lost with their shitty, racist fans.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6503 on: Today at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 09:12:58 pm
You were goi my to win it in 78 werent you? :D

Surely 78-86 you should have got out of the group at some stage.

And I was reading how in 66 you were as good as England (maybe won the Home Nations thing?) but failed to qualify at all, losing to Italy in a play off I think.
That isnt even the whole of it - weve been to eleven tournaments and finished in the bottom half of our group every time.  1978 was probably the one, we had hard groups in all the others where we did have decent squads (74, 82, the 1992 euros).  1986 especially disappointing though as iirc Uruguay got out of our group in third place by virtue of two draws and a defeat ???

Edit: Uruguay made it through with two draws and a 5 goal difference. Ffs.

Edit 2: and this was with Souness as captain and Alex Ferguson as manager as well. Good grief.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:07 pm by Iska »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,320
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6504 on: Today at 09:19:23 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:08:27 pm
No team won all 3 group games
Only 4 unbeaten sides left in it: Holland, England, Morocco and the US. Just as everyone predicted before the tournament began.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6505 on: Today at 09:23:12 pm »
Must be the first time not one team won all 3 group games. In fairness the eventual winners very rarely win their first three games.

Im going for a Brazil- Argentina , France - Portugal semis.

Brazil - France final. Brazil to win it !
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,161
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6506 on: Today at 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:08:27 pm
No team won all 3 group games
is it the first time it happened?
Logged

Offline xhaxhi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6507 on: Today at 09:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:55:25 pm
The Serbian players are so stupid. Getting drawn into a fight and just wasting time.

Thats what they have been waiting for all night (to have a confrontation with the Albanians in the Swiss team)....since the group was drawn they would have been dreaming about this moment...they would have hopped that more Albanians were on the pitch at the time to have a proper go...Xhaka would not back down, he has history with Serbia and so does his brother, this (the one in white) was his brother a few years ago playing against Serbia in Serbia....
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,835
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6508 on: Today at 09:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 29, 2022, 04:48:46 pm
Alexander Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Allison, Konate, Van Dijk


Won't be on the plane home for a bit longer


Nunez
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,542
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6509 on: Today at 09:34:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:26:08 pm
is it the first time it happened?

First time since 1994 apparently.

Cant remember who Brazil played in their group them apart from Cameroon. Sweden possibly? Might have drawn with them.

Italy famously lost to Ireland.

The other semi finalists were Bulgaria who I think got battered by Nigeria and Sweden who I think drew with Brazil.

Basically no one was great that tournament.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6510 on: Today at 09:44:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:23:12 pm
Must be the first time not one team won all 3 group games. In fairness the eventual winners very rarely win their first three games.

Im going for a Brazil- Argentina , France - Portugal semis.

Brazil - France final. Brazil to win it !

France Spain would be a much better Semi Final.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,274
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6511 on: Today at 09:47:34 pm »
Im just gonna say it

Brazil have been dull
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,150
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6512 on: Today at 09:48:31 pm »
Apparently this is the first time Brazil have ever lost to an African side at a WC. Cameroon's keeper only started because Onana was sent home
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6513 on: Today at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:06:55 pm
Ahem, I think youll find Scotland managed five.

Yeah but Scotland did it in style, glorious failure.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6514 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm »

The unbeaten thing is a bit meaningless given that France, Brazil and Portugal essentially binned off their last games.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,161
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6515 on: Today at 09:59:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:47:34 pm
Im just gonna say it

Brazil have been dull
you are right, bar the 2h of serbia matches, their matches have been snooze fest. Gut feeling says they will win against S. Korea by 3+.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6516 on: Today at 09:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:57:53 pm
The unbeaten thing is a bit meaningless given that France, Brazil and Portugal essentially binned off their last games.

And Spain too, even if they shouldn't have because they weren't through and didn't finish top
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Up
« previous next »
 