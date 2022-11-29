You were goi my to win it in 78 werent you?



Surely 78-86 you should have got out of the group at some stage.



And I was reading how in 66 you were as good as England (maybe won the Home Nations thing?) but failed to qualify at all, losing to Italy in a play off I think.



That isnt even the whole of it - weve been to eleven tournaments and finished in the bottom half of our group every time. 1978 was probably the one, we had hard groups in all the others where we did have decent squads (74, 82, the 1992 euros). 1986 especially disappointing though as iirc Uruguay got out of our group in third place by virtue of two draws and a defeatEdit: Uruguay made it through with two draws and a 5 goal difference. Ffs.Edit 2: and this was with Souness as captain and Alex Ferguson as manager as well. Good grief.