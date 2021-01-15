« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 08:27:01 pm »
They want to save this aggro for something thats actually marginal.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 08:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:27:01 pm
They want to save this aggro for something thats actually marginal.

Hope not as they'll probably start a war for something marginal
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 08:28:03 pm »
The serbs wont be able to handle this. They will have a go at Xhaka and Shaqiri...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 08:28:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Terrible dive from Mitrovic

Should have been booked.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 08:29:06 pm »
Who's the substitute Serbian lad who looks like a thicke viking blacksmith? Should have been sent off for arguing on the pitch.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 08:29:35 pm »
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: xhaxhi on Today at 08:28:03 pm
The serbs wont be able to handle this. They will have a go at Xhaka and Shaqiri...


I'm expecting fisticuffs
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 08:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 07:06:50 pm

Really?! You are supporting the one country where people held pro war protests, on top of their government being Putin's pets?
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 07:07:54 pm
If Serbia win, Novak Djokovic will be happy. So come on Switzerland.

Have any of youse ever been to Serbia ? I have a couple of times and the people that I met were sound . At the Belgrade away game I missed my coach to Budapest and as you do you find a bar to get you your head together . Anyway I met some boss folk who put me up for the night and..  and..  even got the ale in as I was from Liverpool .

Head wobble time for you two.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
Murat Yakin looks as though he drives a Saab
