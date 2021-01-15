

Really?! You are supporting the one country where people held pro war protests, on top of their government being Putin's pets?



If Serbia win, Novak Djokovic will be happy. So come on Switzerland.



Have any of youse ever been to Serbia ? I have a couple of times and the people that I met were sound . At the Belgrade away game I missed my coach to Budapest and as you do you find a bar to get you your head together . Anyway I met some boss folk who put me up for the night and.. and.. even got the ale in as I was from Liverpool .Head wobble time for you two.