Yeah, your boys would hate seeing that unfold from the bench.
So who needs to do what to go through out of these 4?
Look at that in the last seconds to go through Its like its imprinted that you have to shoot. Theres 2 Uruguayans ready to be put in 1 v 1 at the back stick
Brazil already through as group winners, Switzerland only need a draw. Cameroon and Serbia have to win.
Serbia can get fucked so come on Switzerland and Cameroon 😁
Switzerland are really boring though.
Really frustrates me this kind of thing. The odds of actually scoring are tiny, and you've got players in a good position for a pass. Just really stupid play, you expect better from professionals at the highest level.
Why did they wait so long?
Assuming here "they" means "the people who decide these sorts of things, as in, the misogynistic patriarchy" and not the female pundits themselves
I do hope they show Souness that angle of last nights goal on tv next time hes on He shouldnt be allowed to be going on like that without any sort of proof whatsoever
Whats been great is that female pundits are now fully embedded.And guess what? Its all fine, theyre great.Why did they wait so long?
Well that backfired.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Except Eniola Aluko who is shit and a Tory, although tbf, some of the other blokes are shit too
In any case, Nunez joining our team in Dubai is good news ...
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Jordan Pickford is such a dickhead.
Joe Cole is a shit Tory too.
Joe Cole lacks the ability to speak
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Martinelli and Jesus both starting, love it!
And Ederson over Alisson. Very second string feel to it. Hopefully Cameroon qualify.
Brazil already through as group winners, Switzerland only need a draw. Cameroon and Serbia have to win.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Its probably been the best group stages I can ever remember at a World Cup.
Will we be seeing any Eagle celebrations from the Swiss tonight I wonder?
if Cameroon win by two goals, a draw isn't good enough for Switzerland
agreed, think it's been a great World Cup so far
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]