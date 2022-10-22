« previous next »
Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6320 on: Today at 06:12:17 pm »
Logged

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,724
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6321 on: Today at 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 06:11:22 pm
So who needs to do what to go through out of these 4?

Brazil already through as group winners, Switzerland only need a draw. Cameroon and Serbia have to win.
Logged

Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6322 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:10:32 pm
Look at that in the last seconds to go through

Its like its imprinted that you have to shoot. Theres 2 Uruguayans ready to be put in 1 v 1 at the back stick

Really frustrates me this kind of thing. The odds of actually scoring are tiny, and you've got players in a good position for a pass. Just really stupid play, you expect better from professionals at the highest level.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,799
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6323 on: Today at 06:16:21 pm »
No idea why Ali is resting. The man has nothing to do at this World Cup.  ;D
Logged

have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6324 on: Today at 06:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:13:15 pm
Brazil already through as group winners, Switzerland only need a draw. Cameroon and Serbia have to win.

Serbia can get fucked so come on Switzerland and Cameroon 😁
Logged

Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6325 on: Today at 06:18:25 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 06:16:41 pm
Serbia can get fucked so come on Switzerland and Cameroon 😁

Switzerland are really boring though.
Logged

have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6326 on: Today at 06:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:18:25 pm
Switzerland are really boring though.

They're not warmongers though.
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,273
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6327 on: Today at 06:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:16:17 pm
Really frustrates me this kind of thing. The odds of actually scoring are tiny, and you've got players in a good position for a pass. Just really stupid play, you expect better from professionals at the highest level.

Real pet hate of mine that

If he put that in medium pace theyre probably through. Doesnt even think about it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,252
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6328 on: Today at 06:22:24 pm »
Whats been great is that female pundits are now fully embedded.

And guess what?

Its all fine, theyre great.

Why did they wait so long?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,998
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6329 on: Today at 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 06:22:24 pm
Why did they wait so long?
Assuming here "they" means "the people who decide these sorts of things, as in, the misogynistic patriarchy" and not the female pundits themselves ;)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,252
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6330 on: Today at 06:26:38 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 06:23:57 pm
Assuming here "they" means "the people who decide these sorts of things, as in, the misogynistic patriarchy" and not the female pundits themselves ;)
;D

Yes. The tv companies!

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,273
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6331 on: Today at 06:31:32 pm »
I do hope they show Souness that angle of last nights goal on tv next time hes on

He shouldnt be allowed to be going on like that without any sort of proof whatsoever
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,349
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6332 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
The quality has been poor, the players have looked tired, the refs have been awful and some of the VAR decisions have been laughable at this WC. Putting all that aside, I've hated every minute of it.
Logged

Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,472
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6333 on: Today at 06:32:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:31:32 pm
I do hope they show Souness that angle of last nights goal on tv next time hes on

He shouldnt be allowed to be going on like that without any sort of proof whatsoever

They went on and on about it yesterday, ridiculous stuff from all of them.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 06:32:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 06:22:24 pm
Whats been great is that female pundits are now fully embedded.

And guess what?

Its all fine, theyre great.

Why did they wait so long?

Except Eniola Aluko who is shit and a Tory, although tbf, some of the other blokes are shit too
Logged

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,349
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6335 on: Today at 06:33:31 pm »
Jordan Pickford is such a dickhead.
Logged

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6336 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 06:12:17 pm
Well that backfired.  ;D

They wont be starting the knockouts will they numbnuts (nicked that from Lawnmowerman :D ).
Logged

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6337 on: Today at 06:36:25 pm »
Will we be seeing any Eagle celebrations from the Swiss tonight I wonder?
Logged

TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,252
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6338 on: Today at 06:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:32:58 pm
Except Eniola Aluko who is shit and a Tory, although tbf, some of the other blokes are shit too
Joe Cole is a shit Tory too.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6339 on: Today at 06:40:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:40:29 pm
In any case, Nunez joining our team in Dubai is good news ...
This.
Logged

The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,280
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6340 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:10:32 pm
Look at that in the last seconds to go through

Its like its imprinted that you have to shoot. Theres 2 Uruguayans ready to be put in 1 v 1 at the back stick

Ghana had given up, it was mental. They could have walked it in but kept taking potshots
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,273
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6341 on: Today at 06:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:33:31 pm
Jordan Pickford is such a dickhead.

Kind

Horrible c*nt

Going to end someones career
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 06:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 06:12:17 pm
Well that backfired.  ;D

Martinelli and Jesus both starting, love it!
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 06:36:56 pm
Joe Cole is a shit Tory too.



Joe Cole lacks the ability to speak anything remotely sensible
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,458
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:49:19 pm
Joe Cole lacks the ability to speak

Agreed.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 06:53:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:48:22 pm
Martinelli and Jesus both starting, love it!

And Ederson over Alisson. Very second string feel to it. Hopefully Cameroon qualify.
Logged

Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 06:55:10 pm »
Look at our boy Fabinho. And Dani Alves looks so serene. What a beautiful dinosaur.  ;D
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6347 on: Today at 06:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:53:11 pm
And Ederson over Alisson. Very second string feel to it. Hopefully Cameroon qualify.

The more African teams the better. Play nice attacking footy and their fans are great
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6348 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm »
Its probably been the best group stages I can ever remember at a World Cup.
Logged

Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,041
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6349 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:13:15 pm
Brazil already through as group winners, Switzerland only need a draw. Cameroon and Serbia have to win.
if Cameroon win by two goals, a draw isn't good enough for Switzerland
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,041
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6350 on: Today at 06:59:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:58:16 pm
Its probably been the best group stages I can ever remember at a World Cup.
agreed, think it's been a great World Cup so far
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6351 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:36:25 pm
Will we be seeing any Eagle celebrations from the Swiss tonight I wonder?

No. But we will definitely hear racist/political chants from the serbian crowd.
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,273
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6352 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 06:58:30 pm
if Cameroon win by two goals, a draw isn't good enough for Switzerland

Safe to say I dont think were getting the drama from the Brazil game 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,476
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6353 on: Today at 07:00:46 pm »
Cmon Serbia.  If they win and Cameroon win, who goes through?
Logged

Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6354 on: Today at 07:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 06:59:13 pm
agreed, think it's been a great World Cup so far
Even those of us who are still uncomfortable with the backdoor politics have to admit it's been a cracking tournament. I've got 5 good friends who are boycotting and I don't discuss it with them. But fuck it, it's football and it's been fantastic entertainment.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,133
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #6355 on: Today at 07:01:33 pm »
Swiss really should be in the lead
Logged
