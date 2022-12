It was one of the worst refereeing performances of all time.



No it wasn't. Which decisions did he get wrong? Totti was already booked and clearly dived, and it was a FIFA directive at that tournament to start booking players for diving. Then there was a marginal offside given by the linesman, when the Italian player put the ball in the net after the whistle went and everyone else stopped playing. That was it.Italy just kicked up a fuss because they were embarrassed. Spain were much more unlucky but they didn't make such a big deal of it.