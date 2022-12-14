« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm
TAA & Robertson both takes corners where the grounded part of the ball is outside corner arc. If that's classed as in play then so should this.
I think you're missing the point mate. The rule remains the same. In the case of the corner it's not that the ball is in play, it's that the entire ball has not crossed the line. It's partially on the line so no intervention or decision is required.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5922 on: Today at 12:53:53 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....

It goes against the supposed rules too, doesn't it?

The officials on the pitch disallowed the goal. For VAR to overturn it, doesn't it have to be a clear and obvious error? We've seen about 30 different camera angles and not one can categorically prove that the ball stayed in play. So why would they then overturn the original decision and give the goal?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5923 on: Today at 01:35:15 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:53:53 am
It goes against the supposed rules too, doesn't it?

The officials on the pitch disallowed the goal. For VAR to overturn it, doesn't it have to be a clear and obvious error? We've seen about 30 different camera angles and not one can categorically prove that the ball stayed in play. So why would they then overturn the original decision and give the goal?
clear and obvious was the Premier League when they first brought it in, I don't believe it applies elsewhere.

I agree with the rest of your post though
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5924 on: Today at 01:37:40 am
Hate myself for not being able to wake up at 4am to watch the game but get in Japan!  ;D
Never thought they had a chance to get out of this group, let alone get 1st.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5925 on: Today at 01:47:32 am
Didn't see the match live but yet to see an angle where it looks fully over so not really seeing the fuss. Japan would have been robbed if it wasn't given.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5926 on: Today at 02:29:31 am
Why are people questioning the decision. The whole ball wasnt out. Bye bye Germany  :wave
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5927 on: Today at 02:32:48 am
Also this world cups been great so far, really enjoying it
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5928 on: Today at 02:39:14 am
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm
Here's a really effective video display of how curvature sits over a straight line.

https://twitter.com/TheSharpeEnd/status/1598410546482651180
https://youtu.be/QSG8mzwwOs8 Same thing applies in Hockey here a very detail video about it
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5929 on: Today at 02:44:43 am
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5930 on: Today at 05:11:07 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:32:48 am
Also this world cups been great so far, really enjoying it


I've only enjoyed a few games. lots of the European nations look tired, in my opinion. Which is understandable. It's not been a great WC at all for me.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5931 on: Today at 05:39:10 am
Its been fun as fuck on TV, which I hate because of the sport washing. Im sure its been a terrible one to attend.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5932 on: Today at 07:38:57 am
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5933 on: Today at 07:49:35 am
:D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5934 on: Today at 08:13:02 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:39:10 am
Its been fun as fuck on TV, which I hate because of the sport washing. Im sure its been a terrible one to attend.

Agreed with this. Plenty of drama however the quality is as poor as I can remember for a World Cup
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5935 on: Today at 08:19:27 am
Delighted for Japan.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5936 on: Today at 08:22:08 am
Martin Keown is really rubbish as a co commentator. That lady on BBC keeps getting lumbered with him & his utter waffle.
