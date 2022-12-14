Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....



It goes against the supposed rules too, doesn't it?The officials on the pitch disallowed the goal. For VAR to overturn it, doesn't it have to be a clear and obvious error? We've seen about 30 different camera angles and not one can categorically prove that the ball stayed in play. So why would they then overturn the original decision and give the goal?