World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm
TAA & Robertson both takes corners where the grounded part of the ball is outside corner arc. If that's classed as in play then so should this.
I think you're missing the point mate. The rule remains the same. In the case of the corner it's not that the ball is in play, it's that the entire ball has not crossed the line. It's partially on the line so no intervention or decision is required.
Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....
Reply #5922 on: Today at 12:53:53 am
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 12:53:53 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm
Souey was spot on.....that was a dreadful fuckin decision....and this tournament's been full of them.....didn't think it was possible for VAR to get worse than it already was, but somehow they've managed it....

It goes against the supposed rules too, doesn't it?

The officials on the pitch disallowed the goal. For VAR to overturn it, doesn't it have to be a clear and obvious error? We've seen about 30 different camera angles and not one can categorically prove that the ball stayed in play. So why would they then overturn the original decision and give the goal?
Reply #5923 on: Today at 01:35:15 am
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 01:35:15 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:53:53 am
It goes against the supposed rules too, doesn't it?

The officials on the pitch disallowed the goal. For VAR to overturn it, doesn't it have to be a clear and obvious error? We've seen about 30 different camera angles and not one can categorically prove that the ball stayed in play. So why would they then overturn the original decision and give the goal?
clear and obvious was the Premier League when they first brought it in, I don't believe it applies elsewhere.

I agree with the rest of your post though
Reply #5924 on: Today at 01:37:40 am
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 01:37:40 am »
Hate myself for not being able to wake up at 4am to watch the game but get in Japan!  ;D
Never thought they had a chance to get out of this group, let alone get 1st.
Reply #5925 on: Today at 01:47:32 am
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 01:47:32 am »
Didn't see the match live but yet to see an angle where it looks fully over so not really seeing the fuss. Japan would have been robbed if it wasn't given.
