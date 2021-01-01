Morocco really are channeling France 98 here.
Damn, Canada was promising in 1st match but they are being thrashed now
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Bobby Brown Shoes fired as Belgium head coach in
Is that the group with Scotland, Norway, and Brazil where Brazil lost to Norway on the final day and Morocco didn't make it? Or am I making things up?
Spot on mate
All the best to you and yours too.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]