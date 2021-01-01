« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,744
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5320 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm
Morocco really are channeling France 98 here.  ;D
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5321 on: Today at 03:25:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:24:48 pm
Morocco really are channeling France 98 here.  ;D

Is that the group with Scotland, Norway, and Brazil where Brazil lost to Norway on the final day and Morocco didn't make it?  Or am I making things up?
King Kenny.

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5322 on: Today at 03:27:00 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:23:12 pm
Damn, Canada was promising in 1st match but they are being thrashed now

They had the surprise factor and running on adrenaline mixed in with Belgium being really, really bad.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,679
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5323 on: Today at 03:28:04 pm
A win for Croatia here might not even be enough to top the group if Morocco thrash Canada
elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,114
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5324 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm
I hope Croatia at least gets a draw and makes to the next round. Belgium was one of the worst teams and have no business being top 2.
Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5325 on: Today at 03:29:21 pm
Morocco are going to be a threat to Spain or Germany. Ziyech and Hakimi can light it up on any given day. Big crowd behind them too.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,041
  • Kloppite
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5326 on: Today at 03:30:03 pm
Bobby Brown Shoes fired as Belgium head coach in
harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,084
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5327 on: Today at 03:31:11 pm
Martinez fucked up here not playing lukuaku and telling him to bait Lovern into a battle all game. Easy goal.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5328 on: Today at 03:31:19 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 03:30:03 pm
Bobby Brown Shoes fired as Belgium head coach in

I like him but if youre starting this iteration of Mertens, Alderweireld and Vertonghen youre not fit for purpose.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,744
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5329 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:25:49 pm
Is that the group with Scotland, Norway, and Brazil where Brazil lost to Norway on the final day and Morocco didn't make it?  Or am I making things up?

Spot on mate :D
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #5330 on: Today at 03:40:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:12 pm
Spot on mate :D

Ah, awesome.  Looking back on it, they played well but that Norway result knocked them out.  Looks like they've taken matters into their own hands here!
