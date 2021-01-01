« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Pradan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Argentina on the face of it seem to have an easy one against Australia, but Australia did beat them 41-26 a few months ago so you never know.
twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:07:42 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:02:46 pm
Boniek was magical in Spain 82

That thunderbolt against Belgium was one of my fav WC goals
Only one thing I remember him for. Being outside the area for the penalty in the 85 European Cup Final
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm
Hope France slaughter Poland.

Same. I get Poland just wanted to progress, but they threw away a chance to attack a vulnerable Argentine defence and instead played the odds that Mexico wouldn't score enough. They were fortunate to get away with it. They could have had Australia in the next round if they were arsed and even that wasn't enough of an enticement
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:09:05 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 09:05:53 pm
think it was the Mexican one, Rogelio, not the bitter

Right thanks. So the bitters couldn't even claim that one.
btroom

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:12:58 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Same. I get Poland just wanted to progress, but they threw away a chance to attack a vulnerable Argentine defence and instead played the odds that Mexico wouldn't score enough. They were fortunate to get away with it. They could have had Australia in the next round if they were arsed and even that wasn't enough of an enticement

they are proven right in the end  ;D
elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:14:54 pm
Mexico has themselves to blame so fuck them. You just needed to score 1 more vs S.Arabia and you're even allowed to concede, you just get it done ffs.
disgraced cake

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Netherlands/USA and Argentina/Australia is an interesting 'bracket' - Logic probably suggests Argentina will be the ones to make it to the semi final but I feel either of the other three would all be interesting shouts. I wouldn't expect Australia to beat Argentina but if they win that they can certainly do one of Holland or The Americans. The Dutch are probably the next best shout but other than Van Dijk and a couple others they don't have loads of quality.

England vs France looks pretty likely too for the quarters.
Seebab

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:14:54 pm
Mexico has themselves to blame so fuck them. You just needed to score 1 more vs S.Arabia and you're even allowed to concede, you just get it done ffs.

Harsh. They did try and got some very good chances on target and a close offside goal called off.
elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:20:38 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Netherlands/USA and Argentina/Australia is an interesting 'bracket' - Logic probably suggests Argentina will be the ones to make it to the semi final but I feel either of the other three would all be interesting shouts. I wouldn't expect Australia to beat Argentina but if they win that they can certainly do one of Holland or The Americans. The Dutch are probably the next best shout but other than Van Dijk and a couple others they don't have loads of quality.

England vs France looks pretty likely too for the quarters.
Argentina-Netherlands have this "secret rivalry" going on in WC's so i think i should be a fun quarter final.
Lone Star Red

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm
Always a good day when Mexico loses.  :)
Lastrador

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm
That Michniewicz must be the most cowardly and inept manager in this tournament, and this World Cup is filled with cowardly and inept managers. It truly was soul-destroying shameful football, the kind I don't remember seeing in a long time. The worst thing about it, is that Poland does have some interesting players upfront, but they choose a system to protect two ancient snails in Glik and Krychowiak, which makes it impossible for any team to try to even think of a high line. The fact that a player like Klich didn't make the cut for a team that can't play three passes in a row, is incredible.
elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:22:52 pm
Maybe FIFA should fix that a World Cup qualification being decided on yellow cards, because it's very unfair.
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Netherlands/USA and Argentina/Australia is an interesting 'bracket' - Logic probably suggests Argentina will be the ones to make it to the semi final but I feel either of the other three would all be interesting shouts. I wouldn't expect Australia to beat Argentina but if they win that they can certainly do one of Holland or The Americans. The Dutch are probably the next best shout but other than Van Dijk and a couple others they don't have loads of quality.

England vs France looks pretty likely too for the quarters.

England-France, Brazil-Spain and Holland-Argentina look good bets for the quarter finals, along with probably Portugal against Croatia/Belgium or Germany.

Not that a shock isn't out the question.
meady1981

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm
My builders are Polish and theyve been bloody fantastic on my bathroom this last few weeks so Im supporting them. And I had a great holiday in Japan so theyre my second team.
johnybarnes

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:38:32 pm
Not sure I heard that right but the BBC earlier said if Poland went level on yellow cards they would have to do a raffle ;D
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm
That Michniewicz must be the most cowardly and inept manager in this tournament, and this World Cup is filled with cowardly and inept managers. It truly was soul-destroying shameful football, the kind I don't remember seeing in a long time. The worst thing about it, is that Poland does have some interesting players upfront, but they choose a system to protect two ancient snails in Glik and Krychowiak, which makes it impossible for any team to try to even think of a high line. The fact that a player like Klich didn't make the cut for a team that can't play three passes in a row, is incredible.

I hate watching Poland in any tournament, always dour to watch, but they could argue it was a gamble that paid off.

Argentina should have beat them by more though and Mexico should have won by more. Just got really lucky.
deano2727

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
Was rooting for Mexico to go through because I've spent a few months living there and I'm heading back in a couple of weeks. Lovely people and amazing country.

Not a great team, mind. That said, Poland were absolutely shite too.
meady1981

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Yesterday at 10:04:44 pm
Ive been underwhelmed by all of it to be honest. Liverpool have well and truly skewed my bar of standards this last 5 years.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 12:28:23 am
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Argentina on the face of it seem to have an easy one against Australia, but Australia did beat them 41-26 a few months ago so you never know.
Eh?  ???
Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 12:39:56 am
Today's Fixtures:

Canada v Morocco
Croatia v Belgium

Costa Rica v Germany
Japan v Spain
Roopy

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 03:12:06 am
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Argentina on the face of it seem to have an easy one against Australia, but Australia did beat them 41-26 a few months ago so you never know.

Aussies to deliver the ultimate Cup-set :)

please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 03:44:08 am
1978: Mario Kempes missed a pen for Argentina in their third group game.

1986: Maradona missed a penalty for Argentina in their third group game.

2022: Messi missed a penalty for Argentina in their third group game.

We know how the tournament ended in '78 and '86, will '22 follow?😉😉

harleydanger

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 05:52:39 am


24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:56:02 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:28:23 am
Eh?  ???
Differently shaped balls...
The G in Get Hard

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 07:10:49 am
Be funny if Croatia knock out Belgium.
The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 09:41:31 am
Cant see Belgium beating croatia, theyve been awful, and because if the gd, they need to win, a draw is no good even if morocco lose to canada(unless morocco lose by 4
NarutoReds

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 10:06:50 am
On paper, tonight Spain are going to knock Japan out easily, right? Depressing.  :butt
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 10:27:48 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:44:08 am
1978: Mario Kempes missed a pen for Argentina in their third group game.

1986: Maradona missed a penalty for Argentina in their third group game.

2022: Messi missed a penalty for Argentina in their third group game.

We know how the tournament ended in '78 and '86, will '22 follow?😉😉



I see this is all over social media. Has anyone actually fact checked it?
I can't find anything that confirms Kempes missed a penalty in their 3rd group game. You'd think it would be in the match highlights, but I've watched 3 clips on youtube and none of them show a penalty being missed.

Same with 1986, Argentina beat Bulgaria 2-0, but there is no missed penalty in the highlights.
S

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 11:12:16 am
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 10:27:48 am
I see this is all over social media. Has anyone actually fact checked it?
I can't find anything that confirms Kempes missed a penalty in their 3rd group game. You'd think it would be in the match highlights, but I've watched 3 clips on youtube and none of them show a penalty being missed.

Same with 1986, Argentina beat Bulgaria 2-0, but there is no missed penalty in the highlights.
That bit of trivia is totally made up.
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 11:32:46 am
Quote from: S on Today at 11:12:16 am
That bit of trivia is totally made up.

Shows how easy it is to spread a lie.
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 11:35:01 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 06:56:02 am
Differently shaped balls...

That's what Pulisic said...
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 11:36:54 am
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 11:53:04 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 11:36:54 am
High-pitched?

Clutching at straws, maybe...
NarutoReds

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 12:01:06 pm
Ben White has flown home and left England's World Cup training base.

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to Qatar to rejoin the squad after being given permission to leave for "personal reasons."

-- John Cross, Chief Football Writer, 21:42, 30 Nov 2022.
Spongebob Redpants

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 12:03:37 pm
jackh

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 12:25:36 pm
Entered a 27-person last standing competition for this. I got through the first two rounds using Switzerland & Senegal (the other two used England & Senegal, and Belgium & Brazil).

For the third round, the other two are already through courtesy of the Netherlands - I've got Morocco in this afternoon's match, which I'm only now becoming a bit nervous for!
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 12:28:15 pm
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 12:03:37 pm
Alan Ball like ?
Might explain your avatar...
