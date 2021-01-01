Netherlands/USA and Argentina/Australia is an interesting 'bracket' - Logic probably suggests Argentina will be the ones to make it to the semi final but I feel either of the other three would all be interesting shouts. I wouldn't expect Australia to beat Argentina but if they win that they can certainly do one of Holland or The Americans. The Dutch are probably the next best shout but other than Van Dijk and a couple others they don't have loads of quality.



England vs France looks pretty likely too for the quarters.