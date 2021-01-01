That Michniewicz must be the most cowardly and inept manager in this tournament, and this World Cup is filled with cowardly and inept managers. It truly was soul-destroying shameful football, the kind I don't remember seeing in a long time. The worst thing about it, is that Poland does have some interesting players upfront, but they choose a system to protect two ancient snails in Glik and Krychowiak, which makes it impossible for any team to try to even think of a high line. The fact that a player like Klich didn't make the cut for a team that can't play three passes in a row, is incredible.