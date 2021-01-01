« previous next »
Offline Pradan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm »
Argentina on the face of it seem to have an easy one against Australia, but Australia did beat them 41-26 a few months ago so you never know.
Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 09:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:02:46 pm
Boniek was magical in Spain 82

That thunderbolt against Belgium was one of my fav WC goals
Only one thing I remember him for. Being outside the area for the penalty in the 85 European Cup Final
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm
Hope France slaughter Poland.

Same. I get Poland just wanted to progress, but they threw away a chance to attack a vulnerable Argentine defence and instead played the odds that Mexico wouldn't score enough. They were fortunate to get away with it. They could have had Australia in the next round if they were arsed and even that wasn't enough of an enticement
Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 09:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 09:05:53 pm
think it was the Mexican one, Rogelio, not the bitter

Right thanks. So the bitters couldn't even claim that one.
Offline btroom

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 09:12:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Same. I get Poland just wanted to progress, but they threw away a chance to attack a vulnerable Argentine defence and instead played the odds that Mexico wouldn't score enough. They were fortunate to get away with it. They could have had Australia in the next round if they were arsed and even that wasn't enough of an enticement

they are proven right in the end  ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5245 on: Yesterday at 09:14:54 pm »
Mexico has themselves to blame so fuck them. You just needed to score 1 more vs S.Arabia and you're even allowed to concede, you just get it done ffs.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5246 on: Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm »
Netherlands/USA and Argentina/Australia is an interesting 'bracket' - Logic probably suggests Argentina will be the ones to make it to the semi final but I feel either of the other three would all be interesting shouts. I wouldn't expect Australia to beat Argentina but if they win that they can certainly do one of Holland or The Americans. The Dutch are probably the next best shout but other than Van Dijk and a couple others they don't have loads of quality.

England vs France looks pretty likely too for the quarters.
Offline Seebab

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:14:54 pm
Mexico has themselves to blame so fuck them. You just needed to score 1 more vs S.Arabia and you're even allowed to concede, you just get it done ffs.

Harsh. They did try and got some very good chances on target and a close offside goal called off.
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5248 on: Yesterday at 09:20:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Netherlands/USA and Argentina/Australia is an interesting 'bracket' - Logic probably suggests Argentina will be the ones to make it to the semi final but I feel either of the other three would all be interesting shouts. I wouldn't expect Australia to beat Argentina but if they win that they can certainly do one of Holland or The Americans. The Dutch are probably the next best shout but other than Van Dijk and a couple others they don't have loads of quality.

England vs France looks pretty likely too for the quarters.
Argentina-Netherlands have this "secret rivalry" going on in WC's so i think i should be a fun quarter final.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5249 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm »
Always a good day when Mexico loses.  :)
Offline Lastrador

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5250 on: Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm »
That Michniewicz must be the most cowardly and inept manager in this tournament, and this World Cup is filled with cowardly and inept managers. It truly was soul-destroying shameful football, the kind I don't remember seeing in a long time. The worst thing about it, is that Poland does have some interesting players upfront, but they choose a system to protect two ancient snails in Glik and Krychowiak, which makes it impossible for any team to try to even think of a high line. The fact that a player like Klich didn't make the cut for a team that can't play three passes in a row, is incredible.
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5251 on: Yesterday at 09:22:52 pm »
Maybe FIFA should fix that a World Cup qualification being decided on yellow cards, because it's very unfair.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5252 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Netherlands/USA and Argentina/Australia is an interesting 'bracket' - Logic probably suggests Argentina will be the ones to make it to the semi final but I feel either of the other three would all be interesting shouts. I wouldn't expect Australia to beat Argentina but if they win that they can certainly do one of Holland or The Americans. The Dutch are probably the next best shout but other than Van Dijk and a couple others they don't have loads of quality.

England vs France looks pretty likely too for the quarters.

England-France, Brazil-Spain and Holland-Argentina look good bets for the quarter finals, along with probably Portugal against Croatia/Belgium or Germany.

Not that a shock isn't out the question.
Offline meady1981

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5253 on: Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm »
My builders are Polish and theyve been bloody fantastic on my bathroom this last few weeks so Im supporting them. And I had a great holiday in Japan so theyre my second team.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5254 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 pm »
Not sure I heard that right but the BBC earlier said if Poland went level on yellow cards they would have to do a raffle ;D
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5255 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm
That Michniewicz must be the most cowardly and inept manager in this tournament, and this World Cup is filled with cowardly and inept managers. It truly was soul-destroying shameful football, the kind I don't remember seeing in a long time. The worst thing about it, is that Poland does have some interesting players upfront, but they choose a system to protect two ancient snails in Glik and Krychowiak, which makes it impossible for any team to try to even think of a high line. The fact that a player like Klich didn't make the cut for a team that can't play three passes in a row, is incredible.

I hate watching Poland in any tournament, always dour to watch, but they could argue it was a gamble that paid off.

Argentina should have beat them by more though and Mexico should have won by more. Just got really lucky.
Offline deano2727

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5256 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm »
Was rooting for Mexico to go through because I've spent a few months living there and I'm heading back in a couple of weeks. Lovely people and amazing country.

Not a great team, mind. That said, Poland were absolutely shite too.
Offline meady1981

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5257 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 pm »
Ive been underwhelmed by all of it to be honest. Liverpool have well and truly skewed my bar of standards this last 5 years.
Offline Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5258 on: Today at 12:28:23 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Argentina on the face of it seem to have an easy one against Australia, but Australia did beat them 41-26 a few months ago so you never know.
Eh?  ???
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 12:39:56 am »
Today's Fixtures:

Canada v Morocco
Croatia v Belgium

Costa Rica v Germany
Japan v Spain
Online Roopy

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 03:12:06 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Argentina on the face of it seem to have an easy one against Australia, but Australia did beat them 41-26 a few months ago so you never know.

Aussies to deliver the ultimate Cup-set :)

