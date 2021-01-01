« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 91187 times)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 05:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:13:23 pm
Giroud has still been decent for them though this world cup. They got Thuram as well who tbf I don't massively rate but he is another forward option from a top league.

I would say Mbappe, Giroud, Dembele, Coman, Griezman, Thuram is a very decent set of forwards to have.

Honestly not sure who else he could have took as a forward for France who he hasn't. No real glaring omissions other than for injuries (Nkunku and Benzema)

They could have picked Ben Yedder (only 6 goals this year, but thats still more than the 2 players called up, but 45 in the previous 2), Lacazette is scoring for fun again this year after leaving Arsenal, Gouri has 6 for Rennes, Terrier has 8 for Rennes (got 21 last year) - all of them have more goals and could have picked any 2 of the, given he only select 24 players bizarrely, leaving 2 vacant spots instead of picking 2 of that list (or more midfield options).  Ben Yedder is one of the most underrated players in the world I think, utterly brilliant player but Deschamps seems to hate him, refusing to cap him at all until 2018, and only giving him a total of 18 caps since (only 6 as a starter, when resting Mbappe or Benzema).

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 05:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:18:46 pm
Portugal penalty was wrong the other night too.

Yeah but penalty calls are always going to be subjective (that was obviously just plain wrong though). We were promised that automated offsides would be absolute, quick and make everytihng easier. VAR is more trouble than it's worth.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 05:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:12:32 pm
That's exactly what I'm frightened of, will need to find a big rock to hide under.

Checking again, that half of the draw will likely get Brazil or Spain.

England are in the other side of the draw.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 05:30:20 pm »
It's looking like it will be a fairly mundane last 16 so far. I'm sure there will be one or two shocks along the way, though.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 05:37:41 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:30:20 pm
It's looking like it will be a fairly mundane last 16 so far. I'm sure there will be one or two shocks along the way, though.
Am loving all these "lesser" teams doing well. Hoping the Senegalese, Aussies and the USA get to the quarters.


***Edit: Forgot Ghana! Boss side. Hope they spank the Uruguayans for revenge and go all the way to the final this time.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
That Griezmann offside is so annoying because its a purely technical infringement that didnt impinge on the game at all.  He was only off for a moment, he didnt gain any advantage, and it wasnt why the defender played the ball.  Its like it was disallowed because he filled in some forms wrong before the game.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 06:06:13 pm »
Thinking Saudi Arabia v Mexico has more potential for carnage but its Argentina isnt it? Tough decision.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 06:09:52 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 06:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:44:57 pm
That Griezmann offside is so annoying because its a purely technical infringement that didnt impinge on the game at all.  He was only off for a moment, he didnt gain any advantage, and it wasnt why the defender played the ball.  Its like it was disallowed because he filled in some forms wrong before the game.

This, exactly this. It's book-keeping, not football.

He made no effort to play or contest the initial ball. It gets intentionally played by a defender, he's immediately considered onside. That's a goal.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
Get cams on the Serbian camp ASAP.  :D

Dusan Vlahović denies reports about his affair with the Serbias reserve keepers wife: Its absurd, complete nonsense. 

Its sad that I have to come here & explain myself. Its invented by people who have nothing better to do with their life.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 06:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:05 pm
Get cams on the Serbian camp ASAP.  :D


Whos the sub keeper, Gotanastyic?
