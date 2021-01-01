Giroud has still been decent for them though this world cup. They got Thuram as well who tbf I don't massively rate but he is another forward option from a top league.



I would say Mbappe, Giroud, Dembele, Coman, Griezman, Thuram is a very decent set of forwards to have.



Honestly not sure who else he could have took as a forward for France who he hasn't. No real glaring omissions other than for injuries (Nkunku and Benzema)



They could have picked Ben Yedder (only 6 goals this year, but thats still more than the 2 players called up, but 45 in the previous 2), Lacazette is scoring for fun again this year after leaving Arsenal, Gouri has 6 for Rennes, Terrier has 8 for Rennes (got 21 last year) - all of them have more goals and could have picked any 2 of the, given he only select 24 players bizarrely, leaving 2 vacant spots instead of picking 2 of that list (or more midfield options). Ben Yedder is one of the most underrated players in the world I think, utterly brilliant player but Deschamps seems to hate him, refusing to cap him at all until 2018, and only giving him a total of 18 caps since (only 6 as a starter, when resting Mbappe or Benzema).