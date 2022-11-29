Crosby Nick never fails.
Is it more a fitness issue or poor in-game management?It seems like he's got a good plan A and them switched on at the start but then can't react in the second half when the other team raise the gears and make changes.
Without Pulisic, there's no chance of that happening.
Tomorrows Fixtures.
Isn't it the other way around? Aren't the Poland/Argentina/SA/Mexico group the late one tomorrow?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
I can't believe I missed Germany at 28/1. I was going to have a fiver ew on them before Sundays matches but I thought Japan played Costa Rica in the afternoon and not 10am. After the Japan defeat they went down to 14/1 and are now 12/1 . Iam not saying they'll win it but if Germany are 28/1 after one game you back them.
Yeah I didn't bet but think posted on here they were madly written off after the opening loss - they might have the best attack in international football .. this does mean they're more open than some of the other contenders but they'll always have a chance in games
Question for those who know more about football than me - is Deschamps actually a good coach/manager? I have always had a dislike for him, and actually thought they won the WC in 2018 despite him rather than because of him but maybe I'm wrong.
