Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm »
Just been a feature on the news about a fan park in Bristol. Someone said I live football and thats one of the best games ever played. Very hard to disagree.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm




He's saving Jude's life with the Heimlich.

Amazing by Henderson. 
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm »
Tomorrows Fixtures.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 09:24:00 pm
Is it more a fitness issue or poor in-game management?

It seems like he's got a good plan A and them switched on at the start but then can't react in the second half when the other team raise the gears and make changes.
Fitness/Depth. Mckinnie coming back from injury, Dest also, Reyna seems to be also. And in the MF only can really bring on Acosta. Aaronson also too but depth at MF/FB is kinda not the best.
De La Torre really only other CM for USA also. Roldan more of a 10.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 11:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 09:14:18 pm
Without Pulisic, there's no chance of that happening.
He said he good for saturday
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 02:06:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures.




Isn't it the other way around?  Aren't the Poland/Argentina/SA/Mexico group the late one tomorrow?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 02:42:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures.



It would be funny if Argentina and Australia both qualify 2nd in Group C & D.

Would that mean Argentina v France + Australia v Poland in the next round?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 02:50:33 am »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 02:06:41 am

Isn't it the other way around?  Aren't the Poland/Argentina/SA/Mexico group the late one tomorrow?

You're right. 

This is tomorrow's schedule, but with CST times listed. 

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
I can't believe I missed Germany at 28/1. I was going to have a fiver ew on them before Sundays matches but I thought Japan played Costa Rica in the afternoon and not 10am. After the Japan defeat they went down to 14/1 and are now 12/1 . Iam not saying they'll win it but if Germany are 28/1 after one game you back them.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 12:57:44 pm »
Crazy Maguire is even in the squad, he's just fucking terrible.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:07:14 am
I can't believe I missed Germany at 28/1. I was going to have a fiver ew on them before Sundays matches but I thought Japan played Costa Rica in the afternoon and not 10am. After the Japan defeat they went down to 14/1 and are now 12/1 . Iam not saying they'll win it but if Germany are 28/1 after one game you back them.

Yeah I didn't bet but think posted on here they were madly written off after the opening loss - they might have the best attack in international football .. this does mean they're more open than some of the other contenders but they'll always have a chance in games
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 01:15:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:01:33 pm
Yeah I didn't bet but think posted on here they were madly written off after the opening loss - they might have the best attack in international football .. this does mean they're more open than some of the other contenders but they'll always have a chance in games

Never right off zee Germans.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 02:05:14 pm »


Vs

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 02:05:58 pm »


Vs

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 02:23:37 pm »
Question for those who know more about football than me - is Deschamps actually a good coach/manager? I have always had a dislike for him, and actually thought they won the WC in 2018 despite him rather than because of him but maybe I'm wrong.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 02:24:16 pm »
2-2 FT 3-3 ET 4-3 Australia win in penalties
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 02:24:48 pm »
Big advantage for teams playing France/Brazil/Portugal last. Already through with 6 points so much changed line ups.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:23:37 pm
Question for those who know more about football than me - is Deschamps actually a good coach/manager? I have always had a dislike for him, and actually thought they won the WC in 2018 despite him rather than because of him but maybe I'm wrong.

He's playing Camavinga who's going to be one of the stars of the next decade at Left Back...He's a Midfielder.

Tells you all you need to know mate.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 03:15:27 pm »
People are seeing Ibou and just throwing themselves to the ground these days, its eerily similar to the aura Virgil possessed a couple of years back. Theyre beaten before even attempting a dribble.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 03:20:01 pm »
Not sure how Ryan kept that out. Like pinball in the box
