World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Book that keeper (USA). Hate the way keepers flop over to waste time.
#JFT97

Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:48:48 pm
Iran look likely to score.

Would it be funny if they did? I think it would.
US keeper just done a Pickford, pick the ball up then fall to ground, at least they're 1-0 up. ;D
#Sausages

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:49:44 pm
Would it be funny if they did? I think it would.

Iran are used to scoring late goals. ;)
#Sausages

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:49:44 pm
Would it be funny if they did? I think it would.

Especially if its the keeper..9 added minutes to do it.
#JFT97

this ref is hilarious  ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:48:45 pm
Two problems with USA in this group are not finishing their chances and dropping off a lot physically in the second half of games. Should have beat Wales and England and had this match won.

That's like a lot of teams that come to Anfield though.  Create a good amount through non stop running and pressing but then the quality of the other team takes over once they run out of gas.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:48:48 pm
Iran look likely to score.
Really? US keeper hasn't had a save to make yet.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

9 minutes!
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:52:49 pm
Really? US keeper hasn't had a save to make yet.

Just takes one chancemaybe from this free kick.close.
#JFT97

Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:46:30 pm
England have a lot of good attacking options and ruthless from set plays.
True. They also have a clown manager, keeper and central defender.
ohhhhhhhhffff, almost, that was a chance for Iran
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:51:57 pm
That's like a lot of teams that come to Anfield though.  Create a good amount through non stop running and pressing but then the quality of the other team takes over once they run out of gas.

Yeah but they were goosed in the second half against Wales who they battered first half. They're really unfit.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

The Iranians are flopping over at every opportunity
Can't argue with that, at least I can say I've seen us in a World Cup even if we haven't played very well
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:55:51 pm
The Iranians are flopping over at every opportunity

Jurgen was right.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

happy that Trent got some minutes in the WC..
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:57:31 pm
Jurgen was right.

Their players are Shiite.
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 08:51:43 pm
this ref is hilarious  ;D
yes it's that mad fucker that sent Pep off in the CL against us isn't it
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Iran have become a bit aimless.too many poor passes.
#JFT97

Their will be even more minutes added on after the original  9
#Sausages

Argentina could go out tomorrow or have a clear path to the semis! If they beat Poland, they'll be group winners and have a weak enough last 16 opponent. Holland could await in the last 8 who aren't great either.
Great chance that was
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Wow keeper hadnt a clue where the ball was. VAR? Nope.
#JFT97

good grief, US commentars going mad  ;D

Bit dicey at the end here.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Is Nat Phillips in goal for the US?
he was offside anwyay
No chance of a pen there.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:55:51 pm
The Iranians are flopping over at every opportunity

As I said
no composure there - take it to the damn corner!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Who is that garbage forward USA have up top?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

USA are through.
#JFT97

Think the ref got fed up of the diving and blew the full time whistle
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
That dive :lmao
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:02:23 pm
As I said
Yeah pretty embarrassing stuff.
well done USA  8)
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Fully deserved win, the US were the far superior side tonight
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

All that dirty cheating to prove Klinsman right and then lose anyway.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Lot of effort just to get battered by Virgil and the dutch.
