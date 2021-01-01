No disrespect to them but its crazy how they get a big build up all the time. They cant even string 5 passes together I might just watch the US match instead



I have no idea whos doing that, as I am watching with the sound down in the USAnd also flipping between the US game too, may just stick to that in a bit, cos we all know what a tedious watch England are most of the time.But I gladly admit wales are a really poor team, fantastic support, and a great group of players character wise as it where (many have grown up together in this team), so theres this sort of bond there which makes them a special team to Welsh fans even though deep down we all know they are a bit rubbish now! The few good players are too old mostly, and the other players - many not that good anyway and 2 or 3 still finding their feet.