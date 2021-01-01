« previous next »
Offline RedBec1993

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 06:43:15 pm »
Also the shit people are spouting about Hendo starting is baffling. Is it just because hes a Liverpool player?
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 06:47:54 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:43:15 pm
Also the shit people are spouting about Hendo starting is baffling. Is it just because hes a Liverpool player?
Liverpool are shite mate - RAWK even has a thread confirming it ;)
Offline lfc_col

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 06:50:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:43:15 pm
Also the shit people are spouting about Hendo starting is baffling. Is it just because hes a Liverpool player?

As soon as you mention what he's won they soon shut up
Offline elsewhere

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 06:51:15 pm »
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:39:40 pm
He should fake an injury to get released, hes clearly not rated or appreciated which is a shame for him.

Imagine having that much talent and being ignored by that waistcoat wearing muppet. Must be so frustrating.
Online S

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm »
Cant wait to see Wales get knocked out.
Online Nick110581

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 06:54:36 pm »
Foden is sorely too old for a haircut like that
Offline Statto Red

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 06:55:21 pm »
I said it a couple of days ago but i'll say it again, most of the national anthems are boss, then England have that dirge God Fuck The King. :butt
Offline Cruiser

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 06:55:34 pm »
Watching USA-Iran.

Fuck England's game.
Online Studgotelli

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 06:55:47 pm »
Wee Joe Allen still getting a game :lmao
Online S

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 06:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:36 pm
Foden is sorely too old for a haircut like that
Its offensively bad. Genuinely the worst haircut Ive ever seen on a footballer, and thats saying a lot.
Online bogrollsbike

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 06:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:36 pm
Foden is sorely too old for a haircut like that

He looks like the lego version of a joyrider.
Online Historical Fool

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:55:47 pm
Wee Joe Allen still getting a game :lmao

To be fair, Xavi retired at 34.
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 06:55:34 pm
Watching USA-Iran.

Fuck England's game.

Iran-USA also has that crazy ref who makes random decisions based on whatever he's feeling in the moment. Think we had him for the Inter game at Anfield last season.
Online Nick110581

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 06:59:42 pm »
Quote from: bogrollsbike on Today at 06:57:47 pm
He looks like the lego version of a joyrider.

Hahaha
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 07:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:55:47 pm
Wee Joe Allen still getting a game :lmao

hes genuinley Wales 2nd most important player. Thats how little talent there is in that squad  :-[  Chicken Joe is beloved by Wales fans though  :)
Online skipper757

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 07:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 06:59:27 pm
Iran-USA also has that crazy ref who makes random decisions based on whatever he's feeling in the moment. Think we had him for the Inter game at Anfield last season.

It's Lahoz, right?  He's the ref that loves being in the center of attention for big games (I think he's reffed quite a few Clasicos).
Online FlashGordon

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 07:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 06:59:27 pm
Iran-USA also has that crazy ref who makes random decisions based on whatever he's feeling in the moment. Think we had him for the Inter game at Anfield last season.

I was already looking forward to the game but when I saw it was him reffing my interest easily doubled. Great watching games he refs when you're not involved. He's nuts and you can't predict his next move.
Online Studgotelli

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 07:02:57 pm
hes genuinley Wales 2nd most important player. Thats how little talent there is in that squad  :-[  Chicken Joe is beloved by Wales fans though  :)

No disrespect to them but its crazy how they get a big build up all the time. They cant even string 5 passes together I might just watch the US match instead
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 07:11:56 pm »
Quote from: bogrollsbike on Today at 06:57:47 pm
He looks like the lego version of a joyrider.
I just spat my tea out reading that......
Online cdav

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 07:13:28 pm »
Rashford put through, but takes too long to sort his feet out and Ward saves

Some woeful touches early on
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 07:15:24 pm »
Quote from: bogrollsbike on Today at 06:57:47 pm
He looks like the lego version of a joyrider.

Thats the greatest description of a player Ive ever read. :D
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 07:17:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:05:17 pm
It's Lahoz, right?  He's the ref that loves being in the center of attention for big games (I think he's reffed quite a few Clasicos).

That's the fellow.

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:05:47 pm
I was already looking forward to the game but when I saw it was him reffing my interest easily doubled. Great watching games he refs when you're not involved. He's nuts and you can't predict his next move.

Definitely ;D
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 07:17:13 pm »
I cant get over that co-commentator sounding like Tom Kerridge.

Parprikarrr
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:11:49 pm
No disrespect to them but its crazy how they get a big build up all the time. They cant even string 5 passes together I might just watch the US match instead

I have no idea whos doing that, as I am watching with the sound down in the US  ;D   And also flipping between the US game too, may just stick to that in a bit, cos we all know what a tedious watch England are most of the time.

But I gladly admit wales are a really poor team, fantastic support, and a great group of players character wise as it where (many have grown up together in this team), so theres this sort of bond there which makes them a special team to Welsh fans even though deep down we all know they are a bit rubbish now! The few good players are too old mostly, and the other players - many not that good anyway and 2 or 3 still finding their feet.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 07:20:55 pm »
Decided to give this one a watch, out of morbid curiosity. So far the best word I can use to describe it is......Dier.

(Estonian commentary, thankfully, so I can zone out of it and read other threads until I hear one of them get a little bit excited, which means something significant is happening. Estonians - where the men love their wives so much they *almost* tell them........)
Online Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 07:22:21 pm »
Foden in the starting 11 is an example of the way the media in this country dictates (not completely but to a fairly large extent) who gets lauded as "special" talent, and who Southgate feels most pressured to pick. Because they spend so much time bleating about Trent's "defensive frailties" Southgate is terrified of even putting him in midfield and playing someone else at RB. Southgate has zero backbone, so he's happy to let the media pick his team for him when the going gets tough. No way they get past Senegal in the next round.

***Edit: Bear in mind Guardiola hasn't picked Foden much this season, but you'd never know that listening to the WC punditry.
Online KevLFC

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 07:24:52 pm »
Lots of English/Scottish flags in the Wales end which looks odd
Online Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 07:27:04 pm »
It's a genuine mystery how Wales qualified for this tournament.
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 07:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:27:04 pm
It's a genuine mystery how Wales qualified for this tournament.

by getting the results they need to apparently, same as other teams I think.
Online cdav

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 07:27:56 pm »
Lots of "clever play" (diving at the merest touch) so far
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm »
big miss from weah
Offline Statto Red

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 07:30:30 pm »
US with most of the possession but not the killer pass/touch, Iran playing on the counter, that's if they can get hold of the ball.
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 07:31:46 pm »
Time for a naked female streaker in the game me thinks.
Online The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 07:31:51 pm »
Slabhead have it
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 07:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:30:22 pm
big miss from weah

George is old for fuck sakes, leave him alone.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm »
Got fs1 on a stream for england and holy crap Ian Darke and Landon donovan are dreadful.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4477 on: Today at 07:32:48 pm »
This is a shit game
Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4478 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm »
This is an awful game
Online Lad

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4479 on: Today at 07:33:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:31:51 pm
Slabhead have it
[/quote

Classic Maguire. Hilarious 😂
