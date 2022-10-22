« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 83053 times)

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,132
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 04:33:04 pm »
Fucking bananas again... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,686
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 04:33:19 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:32:35 pm
Think I've been watching the wrong game.   :butt

Senegal v Ecuador was always the better game mate.  :D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,066
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Senegal fans are super cool
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,686
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 04:43:35 pm »
The idiot who decided to put Holland v Qatar on ITV instead of ITV4 should be sacked on the spot.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
Alexander Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Allison, Konate, Van Dijk


Won't be on the plane home for a bit longer


Nunez, he might be ready to start packing and be back in Woolton in time to help put up his tree
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,242
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 04:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:43:35 pm
The idiot who decided to put Holland v Qatar on ITV instead of ITV4 should be sacked on the spot.

They always do it, just show the game with the 'biggest' team regardless of whether it's a non-event.
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 04:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:33:19 pm
Senegal v Ecuador was always the better game mate.  :D

Couldn't even find it on the ITV site.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,250
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 04:50:31 pm »
If you can get ITV you can get ITV4 though surely...? :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:50:31 pm
If you can get ITV you can get ITV4 though surely...? :D

Wasn't that bothered anyway as i'd missed most of it but could only find ITV2 for the live watch on the ITV site.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:54:26 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:41:00 pm
Senegal fans are super cool


Aside from the ones that told Sadio to leave us
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 04:58:26 pm »
The more I see Caicedo the more I dont like what I see. Think hes a really basic footballer beyond being a solid destroyer.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,430
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:57:43 pm

Aside from the ones that told Sadio to leave us

Not arsed about that really. All done now. Well played Senegal, into the last 16 for the first time since 2002.
Logged

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,760
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 04:59:13 pm »
Well played Senegal, great achievment to advance, they deserved it on todays game too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 04:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:58:26 pm
The more I see Caicedo the more I dont like what I see. Think hes a really basic footballer beyond being a solid destroyer.

Couldn't half do with someone like that now though. He looks solid enough on the ball to me.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,760
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 05:01:55 pm »
Ha! El Hadji Diouf there.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 05:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:02:01 pm

Ah, those were the days, Diouf and Diao (I met Diao's cousin not long after that in the Fuertaventura, at least he said he was but then he was trying to sell me a leather belt at the time, maybe I'm not that aware)

The last time an African side really impressed at the World Cup to be honest, although some promising signs with Morocco.

England would expect to comfortably beat Senegal without Mane especially.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 05:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 04:59:34 pm
Couldn't half do with someone like that now though. He looks solid enough on the ball to me.

Not suited. Hes way too short to replace Fabinho and that leaves him playing as an 8 where hes not nearly skilled enough.
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 05:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:04:54 pm
Not suited. Hes way too short to replace Fabinho and that leaves him playing as an 8 where hes not nearly skilled enough.

Which is all well and good but we keep wasting transfer windows waiting for the perfect player and end up running Fabinho into the ground, using Milner there loads and with a midfield lacking legs and energy.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,861
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 05:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:02:01 pm

Ah, those were the days, Diouf and Diao (I met Diao's cousin not long after that in the Fuertaventura, at least he said he was but then he was trying to sell me a leather belt at the time, maybe I'm not that aware)
Used to see Diao regularly, doing warm weather training in Vale do Lobo on the Algarve when he was recovering from an injury. 2006 I think.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:11:22 pm by Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,066
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 05:20:19 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 04:59:13 pm
Well played Senegal, great achievment to advance, they deserved it on todays game too.

Better team went through. That said England should comfortably beat them
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,414
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 05:17:54 pm
when did footballers stop with the diving headers?? can't remember the last time i seen one


Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,066
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 05:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 05:17:54 pm
when did footballers stop with the diving headers?? can't remember the last time i seen one
ended when likes of Zamorano, Salas and Batistuta retired.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 