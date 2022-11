It’s strange isn’t it. Benzema is the one old guard player who is still at his peak, and he had to go and get injuredWhy are they dragging it out like this? I suppose probably the money - we’re always discussing wages, but I reckon the top guys make most of their money off-the-field now in endorsements and so forth, so the increased profile from a World Cup is something they feel they need. It’s not great to see to be honest.