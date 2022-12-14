« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

TepidTurkey2OES

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm
Pef IFAB's own handbook that is not a penalty. Farcical.


Dale Johnson
@DaleJohnsonESPN
That is NOT a penalty and is literally in the IFAB directory of what ISN'T a penalty.

It can only be a penalty if it's a deliberate act.

This image is from the IFAB.


Quite clearly not a penalty by their own rules, yet the no penalty decision was over ruled.

So, I know the rule, but two VAR refs and an on pitch ref dont.

This is a fucking farce.
JulNeverBokAlone, See?

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:54:24 pm
Pef IFAB's own handbook that is not a penalty. Farcical.
Is that image still in the current handbook because Walton said they removed that rule about the supporting arm a year ago, although he did say it shouldn't have been a pen.
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm
Quote from: JulNeverBokAlone, See? on Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
Is that image still in the current handbook because Walton said they removed that rule about the supporting arm a year ago, although he did say it shouldn't have been a pen.


Dale Johnson
@DaleJohnsonESPN
Slide 37 of the IFAB Laws of the Game presentation, when the handball law was last clarified in the summer of 2021 (it has NOT changed since).

Video example: https://theifab.com/law-changes/2021-22/

disgraced cake

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4323 on: Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm
Just done the Ronaldo celebration in ours when I found out he hadn't been given that first goal
elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 09:49:50 pm
still only 1 red card in the WC so far, crazy.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm

Dale Johnson
@DaleJohnsonESPN
Slide 37 of the IFAB Laws of the Game presentation, when the handball law was last clarified in the summer of 2021 (it has NOT changed since).

Video example: https://theifab.com/law-changes/2021-22/



They wanted to make sure Portugal got all the points. End of story.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
This World Cup feels like one in which there has been a notable shift in squad selection. The international game used to be primarily centered around younger players. Many players would retire from international football around age 30-32 to extend their careers or spend more time with their families. I'm not sure what's exactly changed, but it just seems like so many teams have older players who probably would/should have been moved on (i.e. Suarez for Uruguay)

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
This World Cup feels like one in which there has been a notable shift in squad selection. The international game used to be primarily centered around younger players. Many players would retire from international football around age 30-32 to extend their careers or spend more time with their families. I'm not sure what's exactly changed, but it just seems like so many teams have older players who probably would/should have been moved on (i.e. Suarez for Uruguay)
Pepe & Godin must be 40 years old now as well.
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4328 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm
Its strange isnt it. Benzema is the one old guard player who is still at his peak, and he had to go and get injured :(

Why are they dragging it out like this?  I suppose probably the money - were always discussing wages, but I reckon the top guys make most of their money off-the-field now in endorsements and so forth, so the increased profile from a World Cup is something they feel they need.  Its not great to see to be honest.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm
Pepe & Godin must be 40 years old now as well.

Pepe is 39 and Godin is 36. These are some of the players in this World Cup who are 34 and older: Pepe, Godin, Messi, Benzema, Modric, Luis Suarez, Di Maria, Otamendi, Lewandowski, Lloris, Giroud, Keylor Navas, Neuer, Busquets, Vertonghen, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Tadic, Ronaldo, Rui Patricio, Cavani, Caceres

Compare that to the 2010 WC where these were the only players 34 and over who made an appearance: David James, Mark Schwarzer, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Oscar Perez, Fabio Cannavaro, Carlos Pavon, Martin Palermo, Hans-Jörg Butt, Souleymanou Hamidou, Simon Elliott, Gio van Bronckhorst, Andre Oojier, Blaise Nkufo, Martin Jorgensen, Andres Scotti, Rafik Saifi, Denis Caniza, Juan Sebastian Veron, Craig Moore, Scott Chipperfield, Thomas Sorensen, Hans Sarpei, Gilberto, Zdeno Strba, Amado Guevara
 
jckliew

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4330 on: Today at 12:00:16 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:57:27 pm
Uruguay have been very poor. Their passing was awful.
Uruguay is the worst S American team in this world cup. Even the Arabs play better than them.
Suarez and Cavani are well over the hill.
Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4331 on: Today at 01:11:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 27, 2022, 06:32:55 pm
Dont forget this bad boy either. Players could just run up and down the pitch in straight lines like Robbo making a charge from deep.




It's only a 5 player game by the look of it so I would pick


Andy Robertson
Allen Saint Maximin
Adama Traore
Craig Johnston
Steve Kindon (for you old gits who remember)
NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4332 on: Today at 04:56:30 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:19:41 pm
Portugal has the highest density of punchable faces
I'm chuckling as f**k.  ;D
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4333 on: Today at 05:19:07 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm
Pepe is 39 and Godin is 36. These are some of the players in this World Cup who are 34 and older: Pepe, Godin, Messi, Benzema, Modric, Luis Suarez, Di Maria, Otamendi, Lewandowski, Lloris, Giroud, Keylor Navas, Neuer, Busquets, Vertonghen, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Tadic, Ronaldo, Rui Patricio, Cavani, Caceres
Oh man. Might as well host the next one at Glastonbury.
