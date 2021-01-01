« previous next »
Ray K

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4120 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:26:28 pm
Has it? I haven't seen a single game, but I read somewhere that games were extended by 10-15 min and not due to injuries... What was the time taken for?
Teams going full Everton with their time wasting. And as you should know, you should never go full Everton.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4121 on: Today at 05:28:51 pm
We've had some fantastic football from the Asians, Africans and Serbians today. Brazil letting the side (South America) down with this borefest.
And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4122 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:26:28 pm
Has it? I haven't seen a single game, but I read somewhere that games were extended by 10-15 min and not due to injuries... What was the time taken for?

To make up for the ball not being in play, as per new rules issues by FIFA. Nothing to do with VAR
Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4123 on: Today at 05:30:07 pm
Quote from: GBF on Today at 05:24:53 pm
Var has been decent so far and quick

Made some good and obvious clear-and-obvious calls (i.e. the Wales sending off). The offsides have been quicker with the automated offsides but it's main purpose now is just to chalk goals off which is where you end up with less goals scored and waiting for the replay to see if it's going to stand after every goal.

Still some real inconsistencies. England not getting a pen for a stonewall against Iran and then Iran get a soft one.

Offsides still not foolproof despite the supposed automation. The Argentina one against Saudi was a joke and could still knock them out the tournament or cost them first place in the group. And the Ecuador one in the first few minutes of the tournament seemed ridiculous and took ages.
Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4124 on: Today at 05:30:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:20:22 pm
Van Persie v Spain the last confirmed sighting? Keith Houxhen the one before that.
was shaking me head at richarlison thinking he should have dived instead of sticking a leg out but then thought i cant remember the last i actually seen one. it's like they're a total myth
Scottymuser

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4125 on: Today at 05:30:43 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 03:31:50 pm
Thought the Brazil goalkeepers might have had a bit of rotation

Ederson only plays when Alisson in injured pretty much - he has 18 caps, compared to Alisson's 58 since 2015.  Would have been a major shock if Ederson started today - the last group game, if they win today. 
harryc

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4126 on: Today at 05:31:07 pm
Not seen much of Raphina at Barca but looks to have really regressed.
The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4127 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm
The real Richarlison turned up today . Useless
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4128 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 05:29:30 pm
To make up for the ball not being in play, as per new rules issues by FIFA. Nothing to do with VAR

I like it. Hope they introduce it in the Premier League. The only drawback is Saturday afternoon games involving Tottenham would finish at around 9.30pm.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4129 on: Today at 05:32:08 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 05:31:07 pm
Not seen much of Raphina at Barca but looks to have really regressed.

He regressed badly towards the end of his time at Leeds - that last 6 months he was fucking atrocious
Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4130 on: Today at 05:32:16 pm
Quote from: oldman on Today at 05:23:38 pm
Keith Houchen 1987 cup final  :)
thats who nick was on about. yeah googled it. nice
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4131 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:28:51 pm
We've had some fantastic football from the Asians, Africans and Serbians today. Brazil letting the side (South America) down with this borefest.

The games over the weekend were all good with the exception of the two early games (Japan-Costa Rica was a dreadful match). Sadly missed the first two games today with work. You always fear the worst with Switzerland. Mostly any game involving them are rubbish.
farawayred

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4132 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:27:46 pm
Teams going full Everton with their time wasting. And as you should know, you should never go full Everton.
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 05:29:30 pm
To make up for the ball not being in play, as per new rules issues by FIFA. Nothing to do with VAR
Ah, cheers! I hope they do that in the PL then.
Crosby Nick

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4133 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:32:16 pm
thats who nick was on about. yeah googled it. nice

Googled it? And there was me thinking you knew your football! Legenadary name thanks to that header!
RedSince86

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4134 on: Today at 05:36:05 pm
Fred starting over Guimaraes is hilarious.

Another boring workman like Brazilian team this century in a World Cup.

2002 seems like an eternity to see a exciting Brazilian team in a World Cup.
The_Nomad

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4135 on: Today at 05:37:22 pm
Fucking hate players asking for cards to be flashed.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4136 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 05:32:32 pm
The games over the weekend were all good with the exception of the two early games (Japan-Costa Rica was a dreadful match). Sadly missed the first two games today with work. You always fear the worst with Switzerland. Mostly any game involving them are rubbish.
True. Boring is their identity. Brazil should be tonking them though....

And as soon as I wrote that Casemiro scores.  ;D
Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4137 on: Today at 05:41:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:35:50 pm
Googled it? And there was me thinking you knew your football! Legenadary name thanks to that header!
i googled keith houxhen you called him!! ;D
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4138 on: Today at 05:41:01 pm
Deflection for the fat faced Manc.
Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4139 on: Today at 05:42:21 pm
Thats brilliant tbf, hit it immediately. Wrong-footed everybody.
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4140 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:40:28 pm
True. Boring is their identity. Brazil should be tonking them though....

And as soon as I wrote that Casemiro scores.  ;D

They'll sit back for 0-0 against Serbia to go through and then try and dog a result in the next round.
Scottymuser

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4141 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:32:08 pm
He regressed badly towards the end of his time at Leeds - that last 6 months he was fucking atrocious

To be honest, he just went back to how he was at Rennes - in Ligue 1, he had 2100 mins for them and got just 6 goals and 5 assists.  For Leeds he got 29 goals + assists in nearly 530 mins - or a goal contribution ever 183 mins, which is good but not world class by any means.  He has actually done *better* for Barcelona this season in terms of that - 2 goals and 2 assists in just 567 mins is one every 142.
Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4142 on: Today at 05:42:38 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:41:01 pm
Deflection for the fat faced Manc.
akanjis arse with the assist
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #4143 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm
The deflection didnt make a difference apart from it was going to the keeper and ended up in the far corner
