Var has been decent so far and quick



Made some good and obvious clear-and-obvious calls (i.e. the Wales sending off). The offsides have been quicker with the automated offsides but it's main purpose now is just to chalk goals off which is where you end up with less goals scored and waiting for the replay to see if it's going to stand after every goal.Still some real inconsistencies. England not getting a pen for a stonewall against Iran and then Iran get a soft one.Offsides still not foolproof despite the supposed automation. The Argentina one against Saudi was a joke and could still knock them out the tournament or cost them first place in the group. And the Ecuador one in the first few minutes of the tournament seemed ridiculous and took ages.