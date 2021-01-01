« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 73148 times)

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,526
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 08:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:57 pm
Can still go out though especially is Japan get a draw

If Japan and Germany are on 4 points is it head to head or goal difference?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,221
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 08:54:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 08:48:25 pm
Cannot stand the Spanish short corners

Total waste of time
It's not like they have a Virgil van Dijk to aim for. There's barely any of them over 6 foot tall.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 08:54:23 pm »
Given the large amounts of added time in this tournament, odd the ref blew short of the stated 6 minutes then.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,901
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 08:54:27 pm »
Table is still pretty open.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 08:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:57 pm
Can still go out though especially is Japan get a draw

No a win will get them through on goal difference at least if Japan draw
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 08:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:54:00 pm
If Japan and Germany are on 4 points is it head to head or goal difference?

GD. Japan pretty much need to win now.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,901
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 08:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:54:00 pm
If Japan and Germany are on 4 points is it head to head or goal difference?

Goal difference. So Germany just need a 2 goal win and hope
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,368
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 08:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:53:51 pm
Spanish goalies done well tonight.

Hes kept it simple, Simon.

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:53:57 pm
Before all his injury trouble, Sane puts that in the net.

Germany now need to win by 2 and just hope Japan dont win.

Or win by one, and hope Japan lose by two. Either way they have a chance. Would laugh if Japan n on Oct Spain out though!
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,901
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 08:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:54:00 pm
If Japan and Germany are on 4 points is it head to head or goal difference?

I think its goal difference then goals scored then, incredibly, fair play..might be wrong though.
Logged
#JFT97

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • Meh sd f
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 08:55:22 pm »
Fun game!
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Bloody hell, thats Sané?! He looks terrible.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:55:22 pm
I think its goal difference then goals scored then, incredibly, fair play..might be wrong though.

Head to head ahead of fair play
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,901
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:55:05 pm
Hes kept it simple, Simon.

Or win by one, and hope Japan lose by two. Either way they have a chance. Would laugh if Japan n on Oct Spain out though!

A win and japan loss would take them through no matter the score
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:54:53 pm
Goal difference. So Germany just need a 2 goal win and hope

8 goal win for Germany will guarantee getting out the group.
Logged

Offline gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 08:56:48 pm »
Didnt watch first half but second half looked good
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 08:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:55:05 pm
Hes kept it simple, Simon.

Or win by one, and hope Japan lose by two. Either way they have a chance. Would laugh if Japan n on Oct Spain out though!
Japan are on 3 points not 4
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,517
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 08:57:15 pm »
Germany win and Japan lose then its fine.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,368
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 08:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:56:13 pm
A win and japan loss would take them through no matter the score

Yeah, sorry was still working out the permutations if theyd lost tonight.

Quite a few groups going into the last game with all 4 teams still in with a chance. The As it Stands nerds are going to be loving it.
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,526
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 09:00:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:52:20 pm
Good day for Germany , things always fall well for them. Japan chucking the game then Luis Enrique chucking away the subs

If they do get through the tournament opens up for them a bit. They wouldn't face Brazil/Spain/England/France until the semis and they usually do always make the semis.

They'd fancy their chances against Belgium or Morocco, Croatia tough but winnable.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 09:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:57:34 pm
The As it Stands nerds
Cannot stand those guys.  Thinking of putting a posse together for Tuesday-Fridays games.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:32:55 pm
Dont forget this bad boy either. Players could just run up and down the pitch in straight lines like Robbo making a charge from deep.



I had that! Was only about 6 at the time. Didn't half make a racket. Surprised not many had the game really.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 09:03:26 pm »
Pochettino sounds like hes forgotten all the English he knew while working here.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 09:09:24 pm »
Pochs hair is a bit McCartney, Im thinking.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,244
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 09:30:28 pm »
Never seen a team at a World Cup with such little desire and heart as Belgium

Why did they bother qualifying
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,641
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 09:51:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:30:28 pm
Never seen a team at a World Cup with such little desire and heart as Belgium

Why did they bother qualifying

You obviously missed France of 2002 and 2010
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,641
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:51:47 pm
You obviously missed France of 2002 and 2010

France 02 squad had won the previous two tournaments and weren't bothered. France 10 squad was coached by Raymond Dominech.  ;D
Logged

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,116
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Tepid digs everything about Spain's football...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 