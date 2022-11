Spains front three are so isolated, where are the full backs? Where are the midfield joining the attack? But most of all, where is the focal point of their attack? Where’s the striker?

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W